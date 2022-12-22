Glass Onion A Knives Out Mystery: Know Netflix streaming details of Daniel Craig, Dave Bautista's film

Follow us on Image Source : NETFLIX/KNIVESOUT Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will be streaming on Netflix

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is one of the most awaited Netflix films of 2022. Starring Daniel Craig as the master detective Benoit Blanc, the murder mystery will stream from December 23 onwards. Since it got a limited release in the US, the reviews have praised the film for maintaining the suspense throughout. As the movie is set to arrive on the streaming platform and the audience will be able to watch it from the comfort of their homes, let's find out all details of the latest Hollywood film.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery release date

Rian Johnson's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will stream on Netflix from December 23.

What time will Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery be out on Netlfix?

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is expected to stream on Netflix in India at 1.30 pm on Friday.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery storyline

In the sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, set to premiere on Netflix on December 23, Benoit Blanc travels to Greece to solve of a mystery involving a new set of suspects.

Who is the director of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery?

Rian Johnson, who made the first Knives Out film, is also the director of the sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Cast

Daniel Craig returns as Benoit Blanc. Ethan Hawke, Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr, Kate Hudson, Madelyn Cline and Jessica Henwick are the new cast members.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery movie online download in HD

Since Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is a Netflix release, those who will be streaming the film can also download it and watch it at a later time.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery trailer

