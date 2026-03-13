Gladiator 2 on OTT: Here's where to stream Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal's historic drama film online

New Delhi:

Gladiator 2 is the second instalment of 2000 epic historical drama Gladiator. Directed by Ridley Scott the film features Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington and Pedro Pascal in the lead roles. For the unversed, the film initially hit the big screens in 2024 but if you failed to watch it in theatres, it can be watched on OTT streaming platforms.

Gladiator 2 tells the story of Lucius, the son of Lucilla and Maximus, who is captured and forced into slavery in North Africa by Roman invaders led by General Acacius. Let's take a look at where you can stream it online.

Gladiator 2 on OTT: Where to watch

After its theatrical release in 2024, Gladiator 2 hit digital platforms and is now available to stream online. Viewers who haven't watched the film yet can watch it on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Zee5. Take a look at the official trailer of the film below:

Gladiator 2: Cast details

Besides Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington and Pedro Pascalm the film Gladiator 2 features Connie Nielsen, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Lior Raz, Derek Jacobi, Peter Mensah, Matt Lucas, Alexander Karim, Yuval Gonen, Richard McCabe, Tim McInnerny, Alec Utgoff, Rory McCann, Yann Gael and Riana Duce.

It is worth noting that Gladiator 2 received one nomination for the 97th Academy Awards for Best Costume Design.

Gladiator 2: Production and crew details

For the unversed, Gladiator 2 is written by David Franzoni, Peter Craig and David Scarpa. Gladiator 2 is produced by Lucy Fisher, David Franzoni, Michael Pruss, Ridley Scott, Douglas Wick under the banner of Scott Free Productions. The music for the film is composed by Harry Gregson-Williams and the cinematography is done by John Mathieson.

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