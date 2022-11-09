Thursday, November 10, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Ott
  5. Girls Hostel 3 Trailer: Perfect blend of drama, obstacles, bonding, and unexpected twists & turns

Girls Hostel 3 Trailer: Perfect blend of drama, obstacles, bonding, and unexpected twists & turns

The trailer of Girls Hostel 3 depicts the politics and opposition involved in a group of hostellers' struggle to organise a talent event.

IANS Reported By: IANS New Delhi Published on: November 09, 2022 23:39 IST
Girls Hostel 3 trailer: Blend of drama, obstacles
Image Source : IANS Girls Hostel 3 trailer: Blend of drama, obstacles

Hostel life is full of challenges and oddballs. The recently released trailer of the third season of the streaming show, 'Girls Hostel' exemplifies the same, showing the struggle of a group of hostellers to put together a talent show and the politics and resistance that come with it.

The show stars Ahsaas Channa, Srishti Shrivastava, Parul Gulati, Simran Natekar, Trupti Khamkar, Jayati Bhatia, Kareema Barry, Tanvi Lehr Sonigra and Akash Thapa, and is set to drop on OTT platform SonyLIV on November 25.

Talking about the show, Srishti Srivastava said: "'Girls Hostel' has been well received since its inception. The characters and instances shown resonate with every student who moves away from their hometown in search of independence. The show opens a window to the varied experiences hostellers have as they try to build a life of their own while leaning on each other."

She further spoke about what the upcoming season has in store for the audience: "In season 3, the audience will witness more drama, challenges and interesting twists and turns as the girls come together with a deepened bond, and ready to take on anything that comes their way."

Also read: Uunchai Screening: Akshay Kumar to Shehnaaz Gill, celebs look ravishing at the event

Related Stories
JNU violence: This is what Sabarmati hostel senior warden said after resigning over Sunday's attack

JNU violence: This is what Sabarmati hostel senior warden said after resigning over Sunday's attack

Video: Seven-feet-long cobra enters girls' hostel washroom in Coimbatore

Video: Seven-feet-long cobra enters girls' hostel washroom in Coimbatore

Bhuj girls college stripping case accused arrested

Bhuj girls college stripping case accused arrested

After Chandigarh University row, youth held for peeping into washroom of girl's hostel in IIT Bombay

After Chandigarh University row, youth held for peeping into washroom of girl's hostel in IIT Bombay

The show has been created by Shreyasi Sharma and written by Anuya Jakatdar, Alka Shukla, Shreyasi Sharma, and produced by Arunabh Kumar of TVF. Hanish D. Kalia is the director.

Also read: Brahmastra 2: Deepika Padukone to Yash, all actors rumoured to be part of sequel

Latest Web Series News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Ott Section
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News