Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Get your dose of entertainment home delivered with India TV's 'U, Me Aur OTT'

In the digital world, OTT or 'Over-The-top' made it flexible and convenient for the viewers to consume content anywhere and anytime. With OTT streaming across different devices our relationship with television and theatres have changed. We can watch films, series and TV content over the internet without the need for traditional broadcast or cable. OTT has not only made travelling easy but one can also play and pause their favourite shows as and when they want to watch. Now, with OTT platform becoming a necessary medium of unlimited fun, fans have become even more eager to k now what has been happening in the online world. India TV has pledged to deliver entertainment at home with our latest show 'U ME Aur OTT.'

Get an extra dosage of enjoyment, relaxation and fun with 'U, Me Aur OTT,' every Thursday at 2:30 pm. Films, review, to latest songs, catch all the drama and entertainment here.

Catch the small sneak-peak below: