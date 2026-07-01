Gautami Kapoor sends 'red hearts' to husband Ram Kapoor after backlash on his cheating comment in Lock Upp

New Delhi:

Ram Kapoor's remarks on marriage and infidelity inside Lock Upp 2 have sparked a heated debate online. While many criticised the actor for saying that cheating is not always a deal breaker, his wife Gautami Kapoor has now reacted in her own way.

What did Ram Kapoor's wife Gautami Kapoor post?

Without directly addressing the controversy, Gautami shared a heartwarming picture with Ram on her Instagram Stories with red heart emojis. Along with the photo, she wrote, "Only love @ramkapoor," making it clear that she stands by her husband despite the online backlash.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GAUTAMI KAPOOR)Ram Kapoor and Gautami Kapoor

What did Ram Kapoor say that ignited controversy?

The controversy began after Ram was asked how he would react if his partner cheated on him. Replying to contestant Shreya Kalra, he said, "No, you find the connection again. I'll tell you something. If you really love your partner, nothing is a deal breaker. Marriage is hard, and it's a journey. You have to work at your marriage every day."

He further explained his views by saying, "Sometimes during 20-25 years of marriage, what happens is you have highs and lows, good periods and bad periods. Bad phase mein agar galti se kisi ek se kuch hojaaye, agar aap unke bagair nahi jee sakte aur aapne bacchon ke bagair nahi jee sakte (If, during a bad phase, one of you ends up making a mistake, and you realise you can't live without your partner or your children), then time heals everything, and nothing is a dealbreaker. Sometimes it happens by mistake."

Ram also defended on-screen kissing scenes during the discussion. He said he believes it is a husband's responsibility to make his wife feel secure, loved and emotionally safe. According to the actor, Gautami has never had an issue with him kissing co-stars for a role.

However, not everyone inside the house agreed with his take. Akanksha Chamola strongly opposed his views. She argued that physical intimacy can never happen "by mistake" because it involves a series of conscious decisions. In her opinion, cheating is always a choice and cannot be dismissed as an accident.

All about Ram Kapoor and Gautami Kapoor

Ram and Gautami first met on the sets of Ghar Ek Mandir in the early 2000s. Their friendship soon evolved into love, and they got married on February 14, 2003. They are parents to two children, daughter Sia and son Aks.

Also read: Gaurav Khanna reacts to Akanksha Chamola's divorce revelation for the first time, says, 'I stand by her'