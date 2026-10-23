Gajab Raat X Review: Is Manoj Bajpayee's crime thriller worth watching? Let's find out

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee returns with Gajab Raat, a crime thriller that plays out over a single night. Directed by Ritesh Shah and produced by Neeraj Pandey, the Netflix film follows a police officer whose plans are thrown into disarray when he gets caught up in a case involving a badly injured young woman.

As the investigation unfolds, conflicting accounts and unexpected developments make the case increasingly complicated. The film also marks Ritesh Shah’s directorial debut and brings Bajpayee back together with Pandey after nearly a decade.

What is Gajab Raat about?

Bajpayee plays Ajay Dixit, a police officer who is far from honest. His night takes an unexpected turn when a severely injured young woman is thrown out of a moving car in Delhi. As Dixit investigates the incident, questions arise about the woman’s identity and what really happened to her. The case becomes more complicated with each new revelation, while Dixit finds himself facing opportunities to make money through bribes.

He must decide how far he is willing to go for personal gain and whether he will do the right thing. What starts as an investigation into one incident gradually opens up into something bigger. The single-night setting keeps the story moving, with Dixit’s choices becoming as important as the case itself.

Gajab Raat cast: Manoj Bajpayee leads the thriller

Alongside Bajpayee, the film features Nushrratt Bharuccha, Saqib Saleem, Akshay Oberoi, Divya Dutta, Kiku Sharda and Shraddha Das in key roles. Their characters become part of the investigation as the story moves through a series of twists and revelations.

The film also reunites Bajpayee with Neeraj Pandey, with whom he has previously worked on suspense-driven projects. Pandey has produced Gajab Raat under his banner, Friday Film Works. Ritesh Shah, known for his work as a screenwriter, makes his directorial debut with the film.

Why was Gajab Raat earlier titled Ghooskhor Pandat?

The film was first announced as Ghooskhor Pandat, a title that drew criticism for linking the word “Pandat” with bribery and corruption. Some viewers and organisations objected to what they saw as an offensive reference to the Brahmin community.

The controversy escalated in February 2026, leading to complaints and legal proceedings. The National Human Rights Commission also issued a notice to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting after receiving a complaint about the title.

Neeraj Pandey defended the film as a fictional police drama, saying “Pandat” was meant to be a colloquial name for a fictional character. He maintained that the story was about an individual’s actions, not any particular caste, religion or community. However, he acknowledged that the title had hurt some viewers, and the promotional material was taken down.

Bajpayee also responded to the criticism, saying he respected the concerns raised. He explained that his character’s journey was about a flawed individual confronting his own actions, rather than making a statement about a community.

The makers eventually settled on Gajab Raat as the new title. It was announced alongside the trailer in October, ahead of the film’s Netflix release.

Gajab Raat X review: What are viewers saying?

Some reactions are out here:

Who made Gajab Raat and where can you watch it?

Gajab Raat is directed by Ritesh Shah and produced by Neeraj Pandey’s Friday Film Works. The screenplay is credited to Neeraj Pandey, Ritesh Shah and Deepak Venkateshan.

The Hindi crime thriller premiered on Netflix on October 23, 2026, and is available to stream on the platform.

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