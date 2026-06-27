Full contestant list of Lock Upp Season 2 featuring Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja and others

New Delhi:

Ekta Kapoor's popular reality show Lock Upp has returned for its second season. This time, Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh are taking charge as hosts. The show, titled Lock Upp: Sach Ya Saja (Truth or Punishment), will stream on the OTT platform Netflix starting today, June 27, at 8 PM.

So let's have a look at the list of confirmed contestants of Lock Upp season 2.

Ram Kapoor

Renowned television actor Ram Kapoor will appear in Lock Upp 2. He has established a strong connection with the audience through serials like 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain' and 'Kasamh Se'. Fans are excited about his presence in Lock Upp.

Shivangi Joshi

Popular television actress Shivangi Joshi will also feature in this reality show. Shivangi Joshi, who rose to fame with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has been confirmed for Lock Upp 2.

Pamela Serena

Businesswoman-turned-actress Pamela Serena was recently seen in the show Desi Bling. Now, she will appear in Lock Upp 2. During her previous show, Pamela had become a rival to Tejasswi Prakash.

Sunita Ahuja

Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, is known for her outspoken nature. She has been in the headlines for quite some time regarding her personal life, especially her marriage to Govinda. Consequently, there is great anticipation surrounding her participation in Lock Upp Season 2. The star wife has also recently started her vlogging journey and is doing very well. After appearing in Maa Hai Na, she is now set to appear in Lock Upp 2.

Dheeraj Dhoopar

Dheeraj Dhoopar, known for his roles in popular daily soaps like Maat-Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg, Sasural Simar Ka, Kundali Bhagya, Naagin and Sherdil Shergill, is also confirmed for Lock Upp Season 2. This marks Dheeraj's debut in a 'captive reality show'.

Akanksha Chaudhary

Akanksha Chaudhary, who rose to fame with Splitsvilla X6, is also participating in Lock Upp 2. She is quite excited to compete in the show. Young content creator and fashion commentator Sufi Motiwala will also appear in Lock Upp 2. Additionally, Yogesh Rawat, who grabbed headlines with 'Splitsvilla 16', will feature in the second season of the show.

What will be the game's theme and the biggest highlight?

The makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the show's second season engaging. According to the show's concept, 15 contestants will enter the second season. They will have to complete tasks to earn in-game currency, which can be used to purchase food, essentials, and other amenities. However, the show's biggest twist is that their survival depends on how well they play the game; inside the house, the most valuable currency is 'truth'.

When did the first season air?

It is worth noting that the first season of Lock Upp premiered in 2022 and ran for 70 days. Kangana Ranaut hosted the first season, and Munawar Faruqui emerged as the winner. While the first season was streamed on MX Player and ALTBalaji, the second season will be available on Netflix.

Also Read: OTT releases this week [June 22-27]: House of the Dragon 3, Gram Chikitsalay 2, Lock Upp: Season 2 and more