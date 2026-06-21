From Season 4: Is episode 9 out on Prime Video? Know its plot and when the finale episode is releasing

New Delhi:

From Season 4, which premiered on Prime Video on April 19, 2026, is now approaching its season finale. The horror-thriller series, starring Harold Perrineau, Catalina Sandino Moreno, and David Alpay, continues to keep viewers hooked as the mystery gets deeper and new twists.

With each episode raising more questions, fans are now eagerly looking forward to Episode 9, titled The Calm Before. The good news for fans is that the new episode aired on Sunday, June 21, 2026. Read on to know its plot and when the finale episode will be released in India.

Is From Season 4 Episode 9 available to stream in India?

Yes, the ninth episode titled The Calm Before of the horror-thriller series From was released on Sunday, June 21, 2026. Indian viewers can watch the new episode on Prime Video.

(Image Source : PRIME VIDEO)A screengrab showing the release details of From Season 4 Episode 9 on Prime Video.

When is the finale episode of From Season 4 releasing?

From Season 4 finale, Episode 10, titled "If a Tree Falls in the Forest", will be released on Sunday, June 28, at 9 pm ET on MGM+. Notably, Prime Video India is a digital partner for MGM content, so Indian viewers can watch the show on Prime Video with a valid subscription plan.

From Season 4: All about the cast

The From season 4 features a star-studded cast which includes Elizabeth Saunders, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, Hannah Cheramy, Simon Webster, Ricky He, Chloe Van Landschoot, Corteon Moore, Pegah Ghafoori, David Alpay, Avery Konrad, Scott McCord, Nathan D Simmons, Kaelen Ohm, Angela Moore, AJ Simmons, Julia Doyle, Robert Joy and Samantha Brown.

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