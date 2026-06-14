From Season 4 Episode 8 X review: Did the latest episode raise more questions than it answered?

New Delhi:

After a long wait for Season 4 of Prime Video's horror show From, fans can finally tune in to the new episode Heavy Is the Head. The next episode in the series is now live.

Eight episodes of this season have been streamed till now, with two episodes left before the conclusion of the season.

From Season 4 Episode 8 release date in India

Prime Video dropped From Season 4 Episode 8 in India on Sunday, June 14, 2026. Indian fans can now watch this episode on Prime Video, and the language options are both English and Hindi. The episode description on Prime Video states, 'A dangerous plan comes together. Just how far will Boyd go for a shot at getting everyone home?'

Season 4 Episode 8 X review

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From Season 4 Episode 7: Story so far

According to information provided on IMDb, in From Season 4 Episode 7, secrets of Tabitha and Jade come back to haunt them in the present. A resident of the town finds himself in trouble. Boyd intends to try something that is quite dangerous for him to make sense of the strange occurrences in the town.

From Season 4: Cast and production details

In addition to Harold Perrineau, some of the prominent faces in the cast of this TV series include Catalina Sandino Moreno, David Alpay, Ricky He, Hannah Cheramy, Scott McCord, Elizabeth Saunders, Chloe Van Landschoot, and Kaelen Ohm.

The series is created by John Griffin while its producers include Josh Appelbaum, Jack Bender, Adrienne Erickson, John Griffin, Mike Larocca, Andre Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, Scott Rosenberg, Anthony Russo, and Joe Russo.

IMDb Rating of Season 4

The show was launched on April 19, 2026, in the US on MGM+ and overseas on Prime Video, including India. After its launch, the series has started attracting interest among its viewers. The show holds an IMDb rating of 7.8 given by 189K members.

Also Read: From Season 4 Episode 8: Has the latest episode of Harold Perrineau's show been released in India?