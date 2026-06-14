From Season 4 Episode 8: Has the latest episode of Harold Perrineau's show been released in India?

New Delhi:

The wait is finally over for fans of Prime Video's horror series From, who have been eagerly anticipating the release of Season 4 Episode 8. The latest episode, titled 'Heavy Is the Head', has now premiered on the streaming platform.

So far, eight episodes of the season have been released, with only two episodes remaining before the season finale.

From Season 4 Episode 8 release date in India

From Season 4 Episode 8 was released in India on Sunday, June 14, 2026. Indian viewers can stream the episode in both English and Hindi.

(Image Source : WEBSITE SCREENGRAB / PRIME VIDEO INDIA )Screengrab taken from Prime Video's From Season 4 Episode 8

What is the plot of From Season 4 Episode 8?

The episode description available on Prime Video reads, "A dangerous plan takes shape. How much is Boyd willing to risk for the chance to get everyone home?"

From Season 4 Cast

Apart from Harold Perrineau, the show stars a star-studded cast including Catalina Sandino Moreno, David Alpay, Ricky He, Hannah Cheramy, Scott McCord, Elizabeth Saunders, Chloe Van Landschoot, and Kaelen Ohm in key roles.

Also Read: Netflix releases [June 14-21, 2026]: Drinking Buddies, Percy Jackson, Voicemails for Isabelle and others