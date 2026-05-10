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  4. From Season 4 Episode 4 release date and time in India: Here's when to stream Harold Perrineau's horror show

From Season 4 Episode 4 release date and time in India: Here's when to stream Harold Perrineau's horror show

Written By: Twinkle Gupta
Published: ,Updated:

Season 4 continues its eerie storyline on Amazon Prime Video, keeping viewers hooked with suspense and strong performances. Here's a look at when you can watch the upcoming Episode 4.

Know about From episode 4 release schedule in India.
Know about From episode 4 release schedule in India. Image Source : TMDB
New Delhi:

The horror thriller show From premiered on Prime Video on April 19, 2026, and has been steadily building interest with its eerie storyline, unsettling atmosphere, and strong performances that have kept audiences hooked from the very start.

Fans who have been waiting for the fourth episode will be able to watch it online, as the makers released Episode 4 on May 10, 2026. The show features Harold Perrineau, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Hannah Cheramy, and Simon Webster in key roles.

From Season 4 Episode 4 India release schedule 

For viewers in India, From Season 4 Episode 4 titled, Of Myths and Monsters is now available to stream on Prime Video. Take a look below:

India Tv - From Season 4 Episode 4 release
(Image Source : SCREENGRAB/ PRIME VIDEO INDIA APP )Screengrab showing From Season 4 Episode 4 release details.

This is a developing story.

Also Read: The Boys Season 5 Episode 6 release time in India: Check streaming details

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