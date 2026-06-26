From season 4 episode 10 release date and time in India; here's what to expect

New Delhi:

From Season 4 marks a very important point in this series. The show has become more successful than before, and we now know that Season 5 is going to be the last one; therefore, Season 4 is a very important penultimate episode of the story. Although some people might argue that some aspects of Season 4 are not up to the mark, it cannot be ignored that some changes have taken place, the most important being the appearance of a villain called 'The Man In Yellow' (Douglas E. Hughes).

So far, Prime Video has released 9 episodes and now OTT viewers are eagerly awaiting From Season 4 Episode 10.

When will From Season 4 Episode 10 release in India?

The season finale, Season 4 Episode 10, is due to be aired in India on Monday, June 29, 2026. The show can be streamed on Prime Video at 6:30 AM IST onwards and marks the season's end where Boyd’s assignment takes a crucial turn.

Story so far

From Season 4 Episode 9, titled 'The Calm Before', shows one of the colony house background characters, Clara (Katerina Bakolias), once agreed to work for TMIY, who found his way to her as one of the “voices” who had tricked some other characters from the town earlier (Sara, Elgin). TMIY was waiting for an opportunity to activate Clara as a sleeper agent, and we are sure that she is not the only one.

Additionally, in the last episode, the Man in Yellow, posing as Sophia, acts more freely. We learn that Clara has been working for him all along, and helps him ruin the escape plans of the town. At the same time, Tabitha understands that only her and Jade will be able to conduct the ritual to free the trapped children. The Boy in White tells Victor that ruining the Bottle Tree might have serious consequences. Sophia strikes back at Elgin after he finds out something about her. At the end of the episode, Tabitha and Jade go into the tunnel, discover children's bones there and are surrounded by monsters.

What to expect?

It has been established now that the Man in Yellow is someone who can metamorphose into beings which are no more alive. Then, could he morph into Elgin and return to town as if everything was normal? Indeed, it seems to be a valid worry, but on the other hand, will they be capable of impersonating Elgin? They might be nasty, but aren’t they good enough at impersonation? All these questions will be answered this Sunday.

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