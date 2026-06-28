Is From Season 4 Episode 10 out? All you need to know about the finale episode, runtime and plot

New Delhi:

The much-awaited tenth episode of From Season 4, titled 'If A Tree Falls In The Forest...' has finally been released on Sunday, June 28, 2026, online. The finale episode of the season became a major talking point among fans, especially those following Harold Perrineau’s intense supernatural drama.

Is From Season 4 Episode 10 out?

Yes, those who have been eagerly waiting for From Season 4, Episode 10, can now stream the finale episode on Prime Video in multiple languages.

From Season 4 Episode 10: What is the plot?

As per details available on IMDb, in the From Season 4 finale, Boyd’s attempt to lead the residents home reaches a terrifying turning point. As danger escalates in the mysterious town, everything spirals out of control, and nothing will ever be the same again.

What is the runtime of From Season 4 Episode 10?

The season finale of From Season 4, episode 10, titled 'If a Tree Falls in the Forest...' has a runtime of 50 minutes. If you want to know more about the series From, watch the official trailer below:

From Season 4: About the cast and makers

Apart from Harold Perrineau, the show features Catalina Sandino Moreno, David Alpay, Ricky He, Hannah Cheramy, Scott McCord, Elizabeth Saunders, Chloe Van Landschoot, and Kaelen Ohm. It was created by John Griffin and produced by Josh Appelbaum, Jack Bender, Adrienne Erickson, John Griffin, Mike Larocca, Andre Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, Scott Rosenberg, Anthony Russo, and Joe Russo.

Will there be From Season 5?

Yes, in a joint statement, executive producers John Griffin, Jeff Pinkner and Jack Bender confirmed that From will return for a fifth and final season, which will bring the long-running mystery surrounding Boyd, Tabitha, Jade and the other residents of the town to a conclusion. They have also mentioned that the work for From Season 5 has already started.

For the unversed, From Season 4 was first aired on April 19, 2026, globally, and was released the following day on April 20, 2026, on Prime Video in India. The fourth season received an IMDb rating of 7.8 out of 10, from 192K registered members.

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