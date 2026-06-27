From Season 4 Episode 10 may be the series' longest yet; here's what reports suggest about its runtime

New Delhi:

Fans have been counting down to the finale of season 4, and it is about to end soon. MGM+'s horror TV series has gained fame due to its mysterious suspense that makes the whole town of From a place of fear that cannot be escaped from. It has now come to test the people in the most difficult way possible. In fact, rumors regarding the finale of season 4 are being spread fast amongst the show’s devoted fan community known as the Fromily.

The fourth season of From premiered in April and consists of 10 episodes, released weekly on MGM+. In India, the Season 4 finale will premiere on Prime Video on Monday, June 29, 2026.

What happened in episode 9?

In the second-to-last episode of the series titled 'The Calm Before', things were left hanging as Jade and Tabitha found themselves trapped underground while the horrifying Creatures surrounded them. As there is just one more episode left in the season, fans have been discussing theories on what will happen next online.

Finale run time ignites anticipation

Fans' expectations have been raised by a news report regarding the run time of the finale. According to IMDb, the tenth and final episode, If a Tree Falls in the Forest..., has a runtime of 1 hour and 30 minutes. If accurate, it would make the episode the longest in the history of From.

The title references the classic philosophical question of whether a tree falling in an empty forest makes a sound if no one is there to hear it. It seems to fit perfectly as a metaphor for an entire series centered on questions without answers and the desperate cries of those who are stuck in a town that has no escape.

Season 4 has already set a record

Expectations for the finale are especially high because Season 4 has already delivered one of the series' biggest milestones. The premiere episode, The Arrival, earned an 8.4/10 rating on IMDb upon its release in April, making it the highest-rated episode of From to date.

Season 5 will conclude the story

What makes this finale different from previous seasons is that MGM+ has already confirmed From will return for a fifth and final season, bringing the long-running mystery surrounding Boyd, Tabitha, Jade and the other townspeople to its conclusion.

As executive producers of From, we can't wait to give fans the answers to their burning questions while asking a few of our own, culminating in a season of tears and terror, John Griffin, Jeff Pinkner and Jack Bender said in a joint statement.

Also Read: From season 4 episode 10 release date and time in India; here's what to expect