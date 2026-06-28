From Season 4 Episode 10 leaves X impressed; fans praise the gripping finale | See reactions

New Delhi:

The highly anticipated tenth episode of From Season 4 called 'If a Tree Falls In The Forest...' has been finally aired on Sunday, June 28, 2026. The season finale episode gained considerable attention from the fans, particularly those following the exciting supernatural series by Harold Perrineau. Indeed, the people longing for From Season 4, Episode 10, can now watch it in various languages on Prime Video.

So let's see what X users have to say about the season finale and if it lived up to their expectations.

From Season 4 Episode 10: Plot

As per details available on IMDb, in the From Season 4 finale, Boyd’s attempt to lead the residents home reaches a terrifying turning point. As danger escalates in the mysterious town, everything spirals out of control, and nothing will ever be the same again. The season finale of From Season 4, episode 10, titled 'If a Tree Falls in the Forest...' has a runtime of 50 minutes.

X reactions

From Season 4 Episode 10 has not only impressed the internet but X users also took it to their social media profile to share their review. Have a look at some of the reactions here:

More deets about the show

Other than Harold Perrineau, other actors who appear in the series include Catalina Sandino Moreno, David Alpay, Ricky He, Hannah Cheramy, Scott McCord, Elizabeth Saunders, Chloe Van Landschoot, and Kaelen Ohm. The television show was developed by John Griffin and was produced by Josh Appelbaum, Jack Bender, Adrienne Erickson, John Griffin, Mike Larocca, Andre Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, Scott Rosenberg, Anthony Russo, and Joe Russo.

From will end with season 5?

In A joint statement, executive producers John Griffin, Jeff Pinkner, and Jack Bender revealed that From would make its comeback for one more season, i.e., the fifth and the last season and would mark an end to all the mysteries regarding Boyd, Tabitha, Jade and the other inhabitants of the town.

Also, it has been revealed that the production of the fifth season of From is currently underway.

For the unaware, the fourth season of From made its debut on April 19, 2026, across the globe, and got released the very next day, i.e., on April 20, 2026, on Prime Video of India. The fourth season of From was rated 7.8/10 by 192K registered members on IMDb.

Also Read: From Season 4 Episode 10 may be the series' longest yet; here's what reports suggest about its runtime