FRIENDS to The Big Bang Theory, top shows to binge-watch this weekend

There is no better feeling than to indulge in binge-watching some of your favourite feel-good shows during the weekend. If you’re seeking a wondrous Saturday and Sunday this time, here are the top shows airing on Comedy Central India that you should add to your list!



1) F.R.I.E.N.D.S

A quarter-century after it started, people are still talking about Friends. Friends is a 90's Comedy TV show, based in Manhattan, about 6 friends who go through just about every life experience imaginable together; love, marriage, divorce, children, heartbreaks, fights, new jobs, and job losses, and all sorts of drama. Watch two episodes back to back between Monday to Friday, 8pm to 9pm on Comedy Central India.

2) The Big Bang Theory

The series is centered around four friends Leonard, Sheldon, Raj, and Howard, all of them work at the California Institute of technology. The series focuses on how their life changes when Penny, a free-spirited waitress, comes down to live next door to Sheldon and Leonard. The series focuses upon the ups and downs of the lives of these people including love life, family, friends, and whatnot. Two episodes airing back to back, weekdays, 9pm to 10pm on Comedy Central India.

The series focuses on an American guy who falls in love with a Nigerian nurse Abishola. Bob, a middle-aged compression sock businessman unexpectedly falls for his cardiac nurse while recovering from a heart attack and sets his sights on winning over her. Watch two episodes, one after the one, airing on Weekdays, 10pm to 11pm on Comedy Central India.

Based on the Saturday Night Live skit "Weekend Update," The Daily Show details real-life news stories with a satirical twist. After hosting The Daily Show for 21 years, Jon Stewart retired his role to take a backseat to all of the country's insane political downfalls, a smart move to keep his sanity intact! Currently, comedian Trevor Noah hosts this interview fiesta, airing weekdays, 11pm to 12am.

5) The Middle

The daily mishaps of a married woman and her semi-dysfunctional family and their attempts to survive life in general in the town of Orson, Indiana. ... Her husband, Mike, her daughter, Sue, and her two sons, Axl, and Brick go on what you might call family adventures as they explore life and its meaning. Two episodes airing, weekdays, 7pm to 8pm on Comedy Central