Friday Releases: Mirai, Mutton Soup and other OTT and theatre lineup for October 10, 2025 This Friday, both theaters and OTT platforms will be packed with entertainment. Eight new series and films are releasing spanning action, comedy, and drama. Let's have a look at the full list.

Fridays are a special day for audiences, as new series and films are released on this day, both on OTT and in theaters. While Rishabh Shetty's film Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 is dominating theaters throughout the past week, two new releases are all set to his cinemas this week.

But that is now all. Several OTT platforms also have a look at offer to the digital audiences. So, let's have a look at OTT and theaters releases of October 10.

OTT Releases

The Naina Murder Case

This intense crime thriller series tells the story of ACP Sanyukta Das, a former police officer. She becomes embroiled in a high-profile murder case when the body of a young woman is found in a politician's car. As time passes, the story revolves around whether she will be able to solve the mystery. Konkana Sen Sharma plays the lead role in the series.

Platform: Jio Hotstar

Genre: Crime Thriller

Old Money

This Turkish drama is a story of love and power between Osman, a self-made mogul and Nihal, a powerful man. Set in Istanbul, the series stars Asli Enver, Engin Akyürek, and Serkan Altunorak.

Platform - Netflix

Genre - Romantic Drama

The Woman in Cabin 10

This thrilling psychological thriller is based on the novel by Ruth Ware. It tells the story of Laura Blacklock, a travel journalist who believes she witnessed a man throwing someone overboard from a luxury cruise ship. When all the passengers and crew learn of this, her mental state is questioned.

Platform - Netflix

Genre - Psychological Thriller

Mirai

The Telugu fantasy action drama film Mirai, which released in theaters last month, is also set to hit the OTT platform this Friday. The story follows Vedha, an orphan whose life is turned upside down when she discovers she must protect nine sacred texts from a rising dark lord. The film stars Teja Sajja and Ritika Nayak in lead roles.

Platform - JioHotstar

Genre - Action Thriller

Kurukshetra: The Great War of Mahabharata

If you're looking to relive the best entertainment series like Mahaavatar Narasimha, you can watch Kurukshetra: The Great War of Mahabharata on the OTT platform. It beautifully depicts the 18-day war between the Pandavas and Kauravas.

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Animation

John Candy: I ​​Like Me

Just like the title of this film, John Candy: I ​​Like Me is a story that explores the life, career, and struggles of a man. Canadian actor John Candy stars in this film.

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Genre: Documentary

Theatrical releases

Ari: My Name is Nobody

This Friday, the mystery thriller 'Ari: My Name is Nobody' is releasing in cinemas. This Telugu-language film tells the story of a man who posts on social media claiming to fulfill anyone's wishes. He is approached by various types of people, including angry, lustful, arrogant, greedy, and jealous people, seeking help.

Genre - Mystery Thriller

Mutton Soup

Mutton Soup is a Telugu crime and suspense thriller. The story revolves around a young husband and wife who face many problems during and after their marriage. One day, a sudden incident occurs in their lives that changes their lives. To find out what that incident is, you'll have to watch this movie in theaters.

Genre - Suspense-Crime Thriller

