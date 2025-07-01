Four More Shots Please S4 to be the final season, Prime Video confirms | See first poster Taking to the social media handles, Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday announced the fourth and final season of the romantic comedy series 'Four More Shots Please'. Check the post here.

The makers of Amazon Prime Video's popular romantic comedy web series 'Four More Shots Please' have confirmed its fourth instalment by making an official announcement on Tuesday. Created by Rangita Pritish Nandy, the fourth season, 'Four More Shots Please S4', is going to be the final season as well. The main star cast of the web series includes Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Gurbani, and Maanvi Gagroo.

For those who don't know, the series revolves around the stories of four women who come from different walks of life and deal with romance, work-life conflicts, anxieties and ambitions in modern-day India. Interestingly, the romantic comedy series was nominated for an International Emmy Award for Best Comedy Series in 2020.

Four More Shots Please! Season 4 announced

By sharing the first look poster of the popular web series on Instagram, the makers wrote, "calling the shots for the season finale #FourMoreShotsPleaseOnPrime, Final Season, Coming Soon." Fans and social media users have expressed their excitement over the new season. One user commented, "Woohoooo! My FAV Indian series on prime!!!" Another user wrote, "Can’t wait Super excited."

Check the post below:

Earlier this week, Sayani Gupta took to her official Instagram handle and shared that the shooting of the fourth season of 'Four More Shots Please!' has been wrapped up. By sharing a picture of a clapboard, she also uploaded several pictures from the wrap-up celebration on her Instagram story.

On the work front, Sayani Gupta was last seen in 'Khwaabon Ka Jhamela' alongside Prateik Patil Babbar, Kubbra Sait and Freddie Love in key roles. While Kirti Kulhari was last seen in 'Badass Ravikumar' alongside Himesh Reshammiya. On the other hand, Gurbani, also referred to as Bani J, was last seen in Puri Jagannadh's film 'Double Ismart' co-starring Sanjay Dutt, Ram Pothineni and Kavya Thapar.

