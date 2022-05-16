Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Fleabag to Jane The Virgin, soothing shows that will definitely leave you laughing!

Brooklyn Nine-Nine has represented the kind of soothing shows people sometimes want, despite the fact that much of the excitement in the world of television is reserved for the somber flagship dramas. This show always knew how to make audiences laugh and provide a mix of feelings that all of us could relate to. Now that the show has come to an end, a quality comedy series is hard to find these days, especially with television and OTT platforms increasingly favoring drama and action series. But, don't Worry! We've got you covered. We've compiled a list of shows that are similar to Brooklyn Nine-Nine that are guaranteed to make you fall off the couch. Watch them across Comedy Central India, Netflix & Amazon Prime Video.

1. Detroiters S1-2 Comedy Central India (Monday - Friday, 10:00pm)

The show follows 2 best friends and next door neighbors Sam Duvet and Tim Cramblin , who work together as creatives at Tim's family's advertising agency in Detroit (which Tim took over after his father stepped down), producing low budget TV commercials for local businesses. Detroiters has an IMDb Rating of 8/10 and is a part of Comedy Central’s Happiness Buffet programming block at 10pm.

2. Jane The Virgin - Netflix

Jane the Virgin is an American romantic comedy-drama that revolves around a young, devout Catholic woman who discovers that she was accidentally artificially inseminated. Jane is a religious young Latina who is a waitress in a hotel in Miami. Her life takes a big turn for the unexpected when her doctor (Dr. Luisa Alver) mistakenly artificially inseminates her during her checkup.

3. Fleabag - Amazon Prime Video

Fleabag is a British tragicomedy television series created and written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The show is about a dry-witted woman, known only as Fleabag, who has no filter as she navigates life and love in London while trying to cope with tragedy. The angry, grief-riddled woman tries to heal while rejecting anyone who tries to help her, but Fleabag continues to keep up her bravado through it all.

4. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt - Netflix

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is an American streaming television sitcom created by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, starring Ellie Kemper in the title role. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt as the titular character, a young woman who escapes an underground bunker where she was held captive for years. With her new freedom and a lot of time to make up for, Kimmy starts her new life in New York City.

5. Cougar Town - Amazon Prime & Hulu

Cougar Town is an American television sitcom that ran for 102 episodes over six seasons. The show is about Jules, a recently divorced mother who has to face the unkind realities of dating in a world obsessed with beauty and youth. As she becomes older, she starts discovering herself.