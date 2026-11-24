The announcement of Netflix's first Pakistani series, Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, has drawn a strong response from the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA). The film workers' body has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking a ban on the show in India. The development comes even as Netflix is yet to clarify whether the series will be available to viewers in the country.

AICWA demands ban on Pakistan's Netflix series

The series was commissioned by Netflix's Middle East and North Africa team and is scheduled to premiere on December 4. On Tuesday, AICWA urged the government to ensure that the show is not streamed on Netflix India. It also called on other OTT platforms to refrain from carrying Pakistani content.

In its letter, the association said, “We have also demanded a strong, permanent law with the severest penalties, and we appeal to Netflix India and all OTT platforms never to show any Pakistani content in India,” the film workers’ body wrote, adding that ‘Pakistan was, is and will remain a terrorist country. Its series, films, songs, podcasts and all other content have no place on Indian screens.’

AICWA also referred to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's advisory issued in May 2025. The advisory had asked streaming platforms and other intermediaries in India to stop streaming content originating from Pakistan.

The association cited the restrictions imposed on Pakistani artists and content following the Pulwama and Pahalgam attacks. It argued that releasing the series in India would go against the spirit of the ministry's advisory.

“After the Pulwama attack, AICWA banned Pakistani artists from working in the Indian film industry. After the Pahalgam attack, the Government of India also imposed restrictions on Pakistani artists and content. On 8 May 2025, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued an advisory asking all OTT platforms, streaming services and intermediaries in India to stop streaming Pakistan-origin content, including web series, films, songs, podcasts and other streaming media. Releasing this series goes directly against the spirit of that advisory and against the sentiments of the nation,” the letter stated.

AICWA has further asked the Prime Minister to ensure that streaming platforms follow the advisory and that Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo is not released in India. It has also called for a permanent law that would prevent Pakistani content, artists and productions from appearing on Indian television, OTT platforms and cinema.

What is Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo about?

Based on Farhat Ishtiaq's bestselling Urdu novel, Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo explores relationships and love through three generations and six love stories. The novel was first published as a serial in Khawateen Digest in 2009 before being released as a book in 2013.

The series features a large ensemble cast, including Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Ahad Raza Mir, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Ahmed Ali Akbar, Bilal Ashraf, Maya Ali, Iqra Aziz, Hania Aamir, Khushaal Khan, Nadia Jamil, Omair Rana and Samina Ahmed.

The show was filmed across Pakistan, Italy and the United Kingdom. It is produced by Momina Duraid Films, with Momina Duraid serving as its showrunner and producer.

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