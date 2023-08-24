Fawad Khan-Mahira Khan to reunite for Netflix's first Pakistan-themed original 'Jo Bachay Hain'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Fawad Khan-Mahira Khan

It's time for Humsafar's fans to be elated as their favourite leads are reuniting for yet another series. Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan are set to reunite in Netflix’s first Pakistan-themed original series titled Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, as reported by Variety. The series is an official adaptation of Farhat Ishtiaq’s bestselling 2013 Urdu-language novel of the same name.

What's the series about?

Joining the cast alongside Mahira and Fawad are Sanam Saeed and Ahad Raza Mir. The ensemble also includes Hamza Ali Abbasi, Bilal Ashraf, Maya Ali, Iqra Aziz, Hania Aamir, Khushaal Khan, Nadia Jamil, Omair Rana, and Samina Ahmed. The show revolves around a Harvard law student Sikandar, “who witnesses a life-altering incident,” and a talented artist Liza, who has a “troubled past,” as per the report. The two meet in Italy. Produced by Dubai-based Momina Duraid Films FZ – LLC, the series will be filmed in Italy, the UK and Pakistan.

This series will reunite Fawad and Mahira in yet another adaptation of the author of Humsafar.

What's more for Fawad Khan-Mahira Khan?

Fawad Khan started his acting career with Jutt and Bond. However, he rose to prominence with two TV dramas—Zindagi Gulzar Hai and Humsafar. He made his Bollywood debut with Shashanka Ghosh's Khubsoorat co-starring Sonam Kapoor, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Kirron Kher. He went on to play a lead role in Shakun Batra's Kapoor & Sons along with Alia Bhatt, and Sidharth Malhotra before the Indian government banned Pakistani artists following the Pulwama terror attack.

Besides Humsafar, Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan were also seen in Bilal Lashari's action film from last year, The Legend of Maula Jatt. Directed by Bilal Lashari, it is an adaptation of the 1979 cult classic "Maula Jatt". However, the producers have said it is neither a remake nor a sequel. The film, which released in Pakistan on October 13, 2022, is the highest-grossing Pakistani film of all time with box office returns of $10 million.

