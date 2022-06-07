Farhan Akhtar's FIRST look from Ms Marvel out! Bollywood actor gets 'wow' debut in MCU | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/MCU_MASTER01 Farhan Akhtar in Ms. Marvel

Ms Marvel: Farhan Akhtar's FIRST look out! In a newly released TV spot, the Bollywood actor is seen conversing with Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan. 'Ms. Marvel' is set to premiere on June 8 and introduces Iman as the titular character, who is a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. While the details regarding Farhan's character are under wraps, though his participation has been couched as a guest-starring role.

In the video, Farhan is seen sporting mid-shoulder level hair and a full grown beard. He wears long robes in the shades of yellow and red. He is also heard saying, "What you seek is seeking you." Check out the video here:

The actor also took to Twitter to share an appreciation post for the Marvel series. The actor-filmmaker tweeted a note that reads, “The post is in appreciation of the creators, the directors and all those in front and behind the camera, who collaborated to make Ms Marvel what it is. It is in appreciation of Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy for her guidance through my days of working on it."

It continued, “It is in appreciation of Marvel. I’m proud to be part of their conscious inclusiveness. This show is a celebration of diversity and it certainly will bring joy and pride of self-identity to millions of young girls and boys of the sub-continent. And last but not least, it is in appreciation of the wonderfully talented Iman Vellani. Be prepared to be thoroughly entertained and effortlessly charmed by her. Thank you and good luck, Team Ms Marvel."

For the unversed, Kamala Khan aka Ms Marvel is an avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe. Kamala is a superhero mega-fan with an oversized imagination - particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet, Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home - that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to.

Apart from Farhan, the cast also includes Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha.

'Ms. Marvel' episodes are directed by Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Bisha K. Ali are the executive producers.

In Bollywood, Akhtar is currently helming 'Jee Le Zaraa', starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

He also has a multi-year partnership with Netflix via his and Ritesh Sidhwani's Mumbai-based Excel Entertainment.