Farah Khan reacts after internet questions silence on Shilpa Shinde's remarks on Shivangi Joshi in Lock Upp 2

New Delhi:

Netflix's Lock Upp Season 2 has been making headlines for the controversies inside the house. Recently, Shilpa Shinde and Shreya Kalra drew criticism for remarks about Shivangi Joshi, with many viewers accusing the hosts of failing to address the issue. Amid the backlash, host Farah Khan finally responded after social media users questioned why no action had been taken against the two contestants.

The controversy has been gaining online attention, with several viewers accusing the show's makers of showing favouritism. Many pointed out that while some contestants were pulled up for their behaviour, Shilpa and Shreya were not publicly questioned over their comments about Shivangi in the episodes that have aired so far.

Farah Khan reacts after internet questions silence on Shilpa Shinde's remarks on Shivangi Joshi

The discussion escalated after a social media user tagged Ekta Kapoor, Farah Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Netflix, questioning why Shilpa Shinde and Shreya Kalra had not been called out for what the user described as "disgusting" comments about Shivangi Joshi on the reality show.

The Instagram post read, "Ekta, Farah, Riteish, and Netflix, are y'all's 84 cameras not working anymore that you guys cannot see the disgusting shitty comments passed by Shreya and Shilpa to Shivangi!? They are continuously going way below the belt talking about a girl's character on an international platform, and y'all aren't even calling them out on it!?"

The post also accused the makers and hosts of being biased. The user argued that if Akanksha Chaudhary's mistake was made into such a big issue and called out point by point, then Shilpa and Shreya should also face similar scrutiny for their remarks. The post read, "If Akanksha's mistake was made such a big deal and called out point for point then why are u guys ignoring theirs when theirs are much worse!? Why the selective biasness?"

Farah eventually responded in the comments section of the post. She wrote, "Pls watch judgement day, then write angry letters." Take a look at the screengrab below:

(Image Source : IG: @REBELKIDHEHE)Screengrab showing Farah Khan's comment to an Instagram user.

What Shilpa Shinde said about Shivangi Joshi in Lock Upp 2?

For the unversed, during a conversation with Shreya Kalra, Shilpa Shinde made a personal remark about Shivangi Joshi's character. The comment did not go down well with many viewers, who found it inappropriate.

She claimed that Shivangi had multiple affairs and had dated every co-star she had worked with on television. The videos quickly went viral on social media. The July 17's episode (Judgement Day) will feature Arjun Kapoor as a celebrity guest who will roast contestants, as shown in the latest promo released by Netflix.

Lock Upp Season 2 streams new episodes every Saturday to Thursday at 8 pm on Netflix.

Also Read: Arjun Kapoor to appear on Lock Upp 2 Judgement Day, grills contestants in latest promo | Watch