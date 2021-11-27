Fabulous Live of Bollywood Wives 2: New season promises fun, incessant drama and unabashed levity

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Fabulous Live of Bollywood Wives 2

Garnish your mimosas and tighten the lenses of your binoculars, because you are about to witness the sass of the season! It’s been a year and the wives are back in their glamorous avatars, and they are now filming - with twice the drama, twice the spice, and twice the fashion! Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Lives season 2 marks the return of Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, Bhavana Panday, and Neelam Kothari Soni. Netflix's popular reality TV series has commenced production on its upcoming second season and the announcement was made by filmmaker Karan Johar as he shared a behind-the-scenes video on Twitter on Saturday.

"Our favourite Bollywood wives are more fabulous than ever. 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' season two is now filming!" Johar tweeted. In the video we see the classy, sassy, and bad-assy women coming together again to give us a peek into their years of friendship, their families, and their drool-worthy vacations, yet again.

"Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives" follows the lives of four ‘Bollywood wives' - Maheep Kapoor (wife of Sanjay Kapoor), Bhavana Pandey (wife of Chunky Panday), Seema Khan (wife of Sohail Khan) and Neelam Kothari (wife of Samir Soni).



In the show's first season which debuted in November last year, cameras followed the banter and bonding between four fun-loving women from Bollywood’s inner circle as they juggle professions, family and friendship.



The first season also featured cameos from prominent names from Bollywood, including Malaika Arora, Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, Janhvi Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and Sussanne Khan.

Ritika Bajaj, Uttam Domale, and Naomi Datta serve as directors on "Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives" season two.

The show is produced by Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital label of Dharma Productions.