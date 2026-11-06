Exclusive: Shehzad Poonawalla hits back at Tej Pratap over deleted post questioning his Rise and Fall 2 win

New Delhi:

Shehzad Poonawalla has added another milestone to his career by winning Rise and Fall Season 2. The former political spokesperson, who stepped away from active politics to explore new opportunities, took home the reality show's trophy and Rs 35 lakh in prize money. In an exclusive conversation with India TV, Shehzad opened up about his decision to join the show, how his experience in politics and media helped him navigate the game, and why he credits the media fraternity for much of his journey.

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He also reacted to Tej Pratap Yadav's now-deleted post questioning his victory and claiming that Gautam Gulati was the deserving winner. Shehzad dismissed the allegations, questioned the transparency of the criticism and spoke about what lies ahead for him.

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Excerpts from the interview:

Q. Are you proud of your decision to move away from politics and participate in a reality show?

Shehzad: I am very proud of my decision because I made this decision for a reason. I had left the political party, and I had originally come from the media. I wanted to return to the media and work either as on political commentary or as a political analyst. I was looking at opportunities in that direction when this offer came along while I was watching Hanuman Ansh.

I thought that if Hanuman ji and Neem Karoli Baba were giving me such a big message that I should do this show, then why not? I decided to take it up, thinking that something good would come out of it.

Throughout the show, I recited the Hanuman Chalisa. For 42 days, regularly, I tried my best to follow the teachings and conduct of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna. Most of the time, I kept playing the flute, and occasionally, I also got the opportunity to use the Sudarshan Chakra! And look, by God's grace, I won. It was the people's blessings and God's grace.

Q. You were already a political analyst and had considerable experience in politics and the media. Do you think that experience helped you with strategy and navigating the game inside Rise and Fall 2?

Shehzad: Absolutely. First of all, I was an outsider on this show because there were some very big names participating. Karan Patel is a big name on television, Gautam Gulati has done several reality shows, and Priyanka [Chahar Chaudhary] has appeared in almost every television show.

I was probably the only one from the entertainment industry, along with Tej Pratap, while there were around 12 outsiders like us. But because of our experience in the media and politics, we interact with so many people. We discuss so many issues that our grooming and understanding of people become very different. That gives us a big advantage, especially when it comes to handling people with opposing ideologies and managing different personalities.

I give a lot of credit for my victory to people from the media. Ninety-nine per cent of the things that have happened in my life have been possible because of the support of people from the media. Even when I became a spokesperson, it was the media fraternity that helped me. They gave me opportunities and platforms, which eventually helped me become a spokesperson. Even this reality show became possible in many ways because of that support. So, the media fraternity has played a huge role in my journey.

Q. Tej Pratap apparently made a now-deleted post claiming that Gautam Gulati was the deserving winner and that some votes had been stolen. The post is no longer available on Twitter, but it has gone viral. What would you like to say about this?

Shehzad: You know how politics works. They say that Narendra Modi ji is the King of politics and Yogi ji is the lion of politics.

But in politics, there are jokers too. Neither their families, nor their people, nor Bihar, nor even their former political parties take them seriously. So, I don't pay much attention to such people. In fact, he used to ask me whom he should vote for and what he should do. He was very scared of going into the basement. I told him, "What's there to be scared of? If we have to go into the basement, we will go and enjoy ourselves."

He had already run away from the show earlier. Now, it has become a trend that when someone loses elections, they blame the EVMs. When they cannot win an election, they blame the EVMs. And when they cannot win a show, they blame the voting process.

But Rise and Fall had one of the most transparent voting systems. You cannot have a more transparent process than this. The contestants directly voted for one another. There was no voting behind closed doors. For instance, when it came to voting, contestants were called and asked to vote. The same process happened with the others. Even when contestants like Arjun Bijlani and Arbaaz Patel were involved, they voted for each other. Three people were called first, and when there was a tie, three more were called. What could be more transparent than this?

Tell me, how much more transparent can the makers of Rise and Fall make the process? If somebody else had won, people would still have raised questions. There is a saying, "Nach naa aaye toh aangan tedha." You should simply ignore such people. He has deleted his tweet now, but that doesn't change his mindset. He should actually be happy that I dedicated my prize money to the people of Bihar and donated it for them. People from his family have been accused of various kinds of allegations, including fodder scam-related allegations and other financial irregularities. They have never donated anything to the people of Bihar. So, perhaps they should also consider donating something to the people of the state.

Q. You were successful in politics, and now you have entered a reality show and won that too. Have you thought about what comes next? Will you return to politics or explore more reality shows?

Shehzad: I left politics because I have a deep interest in the media and news. I have worked in this field for so many years, and obviously, I wanted to return to it.

Of course, if an opportunity comes along where entertainment-related reality, non-captive reality and information and entertainment come my way, I would definitely consider it. "Neta-giri ko thoda break diya hai toh koi abhineta-giri karana chahta hai toh usko bhi explore karenge, I never say no (For now, I have given politics a little break. But if someone wants me to explore acting, I would be happy to consider that too. You never know!)

In the finale episode of Rise and Fall 2, Karan Patel and Swara Bhasker were eliminated, leaving Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Gautam Gulati and Shehzad Poonawalla in the final round. Shehzad went on to win the show.

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