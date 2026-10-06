Exclusive: Dinesh Lal Yadav talks about joining Dupahiya 2, says its characters remind him of home

With Dupahiya Season 2 now streaming on Prime Video, the story returns to Dhakdapur with its mix of everyday problems, small-town humour and familiar characters. Dinesh Lal Yadav, who joins the cast this season as Pratham Kumar, says what stood out to him most was how close these characters felt to people he has known in real life.

For the actor, their innocence and the way they often find themselves caught in complicated situations without meaning to are particularly familiar. The actor told India TV exclusively that watching them brought back memories of his own village.

Dinesh Lal reflects on his character in Dupahiya

Reflecting on what makes the characters of Dupahiya so relatable, Dinesh Lal Yadav said, "The innocence of these people is so genuine that everything about them feels really familiar and this is how people in villages are in real life. Whenever a situation comes up, it somehow becomes so complicated, but you don’t even realise how, because they never do it intentionally. It just happens. So, when I look at these characters, I am reminded of my village."

He further added, "Whatever characters there are, they are very relatable. That is why everyone is able to relate to them. That is why the show has become so memorable, and it’s found such a special place in audiences’ hearts."

Dupahiya 2 review

India TV reviewed Dupahiya 2 and gave it 3 out of 5 stars. The review noted that the second season returns to Dhakdapur with its earthy setting, familiar characters and light-hearted humour, while introducing several new tracks, including a 5G tower, paper leaks, a police investigation and family troubles.

The review also praised the performances of Gajraj Rao, Sparsh Shrivastav, Renuka Shahane and Dinesh Lal Yadav, along with the rest of the cast. However, with multiple storylines running simultaneously, the narrative can feel scattered and slow at certain points. Despite that, its clean comedy, strong dialogues and portrayal of village life make it an entertaining watch for the long weekend.

More about Dupahiya Season 2

Directed by Sonam Nair, Dupahiya Season 2 is created and produced by Salona Bains Joshi and Shubh Shivdasani under the banner of Bombay Film Cartel LLP. The series is created and written by Avinash Dwivedi and Chirag Garg.

Picking up from where the first season ended, the new season brings back Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Sparsh Shrivastava, Bhuvan Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Yashpal Sharma in their respective roles. Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirahua, joins the ensemble this season.

Dupahiya Season 2 is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video.

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Dupahiya 2 Review: Gajraj Rao's series tackles paper leaks with humour, Sparsh Shrivastava shines