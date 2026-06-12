Exclusive: Davinder Gill compares Kohrra 2 and Raakh cops, shares BTS on actors playing Ranga and Billa

New Delhi:

Raakh, based on the notorious Ranga and Billa case of 1978, has been grabbing attention for its gritty storytelling and powerful performances. While Ali Fazal leads the show, actor Davinder Gill, who essays the role of Chattan Singh, has also left an impression as a disciplined police officer. In an exclusive conversation with India TV, Davinder opened up about working with Ali Fazal, the difference between playing cops in Kohrra 2 and Raakh, and what it was like watching the actors portraying Ranga and Billa transform into their dark on-screen characters.

On working with Ali Fazal

Speaking about sharing screen space with Ali Fazal, Davinder Gill revealed that he was pleasantly surprised after meeting the actor on set. "Ali Fazal ke saath kaam karna kaafi acha experience tha kyunki mere dimaag mein jo unki image thi wo Guddu Pandit [his character from Mirzapur] wali thi (It was great working with Ali Fazal because in my head, I had his image as Guddu Pandit). Jab maine unko pehle din uniform mein dekha (When I saw him in uniform on the first day) - I saw a different person in front of me. As a person, he is very chill and curious."

He continued, "When you wear a uniform, you should show a straight spine. Jab aap unko dekhte ho ke take se pehle ek alag spine mein aur jaise hi take start hota hain, unki spine change hoti hain, puri body language change hoti hain (When you see him before the take, he carries himself one way, but the moment the take starts, his posture changes and his entire body language transforms), toh wo sab dekhne mein bada mazaa aata hain (Watching all of that is truly fascinating). As an artist, apko seekhne mein bhi kaafi milta hain ke apka jaldi hi apne character mein jaana hota hain (You also learn a lot as an artist about slipping into your character quickly).

On playing another cop in Raakh after Kohrra 2

Davinder also compared his role as Harman Aujla in Kohrra 2 with Chattan Singh in Raakh, saying the two officers couldn't be more different. "Kohrra 2 mein jo Harman Aujla tha wo Punjabi mein tha, and he wasn't a very serious person. Apne job time mein bhi wo poora chill maarta tha (Even while on duty, he remained completely relaxed). Raakh mein jo Chattan Singh hain, he is a very disciplined person who is focused on his duties, and the dialogues were written accordingly. Dialogue and writing se itna toh pata chal gaya tha ke banda apne duty ke liye serious hona chhaiye (The dialogues and writing itself made it clear that the character had to be serious about his duty)."

He continued, "Aur Sardar ka aura hota hain na ki trustworthy, toh wo ismein dikhna chahiye ke aap ispe trust kar sakte ho (A Sikh carries an aura of trustworthiness, so that quality should be visible and make people feel they can trust him). Aur wo thoda sa gussa aur emotion hota hain sardaro ke paas - ye sab tha uss character mein (And that slight anger and emotional intensity often associated with Sardars was also a part of this character)."

On actors playing Ranga and Billa in Raakh

Talking about actors Akash Makhija and Ramandeep Yadav, who portray Ranga and Billa in the series, Davinder praised their performances and reflected on the contrast between their real personalities and their on-screen characters.

"Ye dusre do character the - Ranga and Billa - inko Ramandeep aur Akash ne bohot acha play kiya hain (Ramandeep and Akash have played these two characters very well). Real life mein dono kaafi curious aur ache log hain (In real life, both are curious and genuinely nice people). Ramandeep is a very friendly person. Aur jo role play kiya hain, usmein wo darkness hain, apko gussa aata hain ke usko pakad ke main hi peetu (But the darkness in the role he has played makes you feel so angry that you want to catch him and beat him yourself). As an artist jab wo achieve kar lete ho, that's a very good thing."

"Mujhe toh bohot mazaa aata hain jab main logon ke do face dekhta hoon - ke wo real mein kya hain and wo kya portray kar rahe hain (I really enjoy seeing the two sides of people - who they are in real life and what they portray on screen) - badi curiosity hoti hain ke isne apne dimaag mein kya daala hoga ye banne ke liye (I become very curious about what they must have imagined or internalised to become that character). Agar aap negative character play kar rahe ho, tab bhi you should be a hero in your mind (Even if you are playing a negative character, you should still be the hero in your own mind). Poori team achi thi. Bohot dhoop mein shoot kiya, still everyone was very comfortable. Kayi baar mosquitoes kaat rahe raat ke scene mein. Still, overall, everything was very good. (The entire team was wonderful. We shot under intense heat, yet everyone remained comfortable. Many times mosquitoes bit us during the night shoots, but overall everything was very good)," he said.

Raakh is currently streaming on Prime Video.

Also read: Raakh Review: Ali Fazal's series is a chilling retelling of the Ranga and Billa case that shook India