Enola Holmes 3 X review is out now; social media users react to Millie Bobby Brown's Netflix film

New Delhi:

Netflix 2026 slate just got more interesting with the release of third installment of Enola Holmes titled Enola Holmes 3. For the unversed, Millie Bobby Brown plays the intelligent detective in the film, while Henry Cavill plays her brother and legendary detective Sherlock Holmes. The movie promised more thrilling moments and dark plots compared to its previous versions as Enola Holmes gets into her toughest challenge.

So, let's see if the makers have able to live up to their words and if X users found the movie interesting.

Enola Holmes 3 X review

So far, the movie has got mixed reactions. Have a look at some reactions here:

What was in the trailer?

The trailer began with our favorite Victorian mystery-solver lady living a fairy tale happily ever after life, which so many of us would wish to have, ending in the cutest way with her receiving a proposal from Lord Tewkesbury. What she was unaware of was the fact that her happy ending was going to last for a very short time indeed. The trailer displays character through such an unexpected twist, shocking her completely due to one revelation which she never saw coming: her world-famous brother, Sherlock Holmes, has been kidnapped.

Watch the trailer here:

A quick recap

The book that was adapted into an Enola Holmes film is written by Nancy Springer. Firstly, the franchise was meant to come out on the big screen by Warner Bros. Pictures, but later it was shifted to Netflix owing to some events that happened around the world in 2020. Speaking about the first movie, where Millie Bobby Brown appeared, it mostly stayed true to the events described in the book. Season 2, however, was a little bit rebellious and took some ideas from the book.

Enola Holmes 3 cast

The cast includes Millie Bobby Brown, Louis Partridge, Himesh Patel, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Susan Wokoma with Henry Cavill and Helena Bonham Carter

Makers of Enola Holmes 3

It stars Millie Bobby Brown, Louis Partridge, Himesh Patel, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, and Susan Wokoma along with Henry Cavill. This film is helmed by Philip Barantini, who co-wrote it with Jack Thorne. This is adapted from the book series called "The Enola Holmes Mysteries" by Nancy Springer. It is produced by Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, Ali Mendes, Millie Bobby Brown, Robert Brown, Michael Dreyer, and Jack Thorne.

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