Enola Holmes 3 trailer out: Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill return for darker mystery | Watch

New Delhi:

Netflix has released the trailer for the third installment of Enola Holmes titled Enola Holmes 3. The series has been reprised by Millie Bobby Brown who plays the intelligent detective and Henry Cavill who plays her brother and legendary detective Sherlock Holmes. The upcoming movie promises more thrilling moments and dark plots compared to its previous versions as Enola Holmes gets into her toughest challenge.

So, let's see what the makers have revealed about the third season through the trailer of Enola Holmes 3.

What's in the trailer?

The trailer starts off by showing our beloved Victorian mystery-solving lady enjoying the happily-ever-after life that many people dream about, culminating in the most adorable scene where she gets surprised by Lord Tewkesbury's marriage proposal. But little does she know that her happy ending will be very brief. The trailer shows character in such an unexpected shock that leaves her dumbfounded by revealing one big piece of information: her world-renowned brother, the great Sherlock Holmes himself, has just been kidnapped. The trailer of Enola Holmes 3 ends on this anticipation.

Watch the trailer here:

A quick recap

Enola Holmes is a novel adaptation created by Nancy Springer. First, the series was scheduled to premiere theatrically by Warner Bros. Pictures but then ended up on Netflix due to certain global events in 2020. As for the first movie, which starred Millie Bobby Brown, it basically adhered to the events mentioned in the books. Season 2 went a bit rogue and drew more inspiration from the book, yet still managed to remain coherent. Harry Bradbeer directed both movies.

Enola Holmes 3 cast

Millie Bobby Brown, Louis Partridge, Himesh Patel, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Susan Wokoma, with Henry Cavill, and Helena Bonham Carter

Enola Holmes 3 makers

The film is directed by Philip Barantini and written by Jack Thorne. It is based on The Enola Holmes Mysteries book series by Nancy Springer. The project is produced by Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, Ali Mendes, Millie Bobby Brown, Robert Brown, Michael Dreyer and Jack Thorne. Meanwhile, Joshua Grode, Jake Bongiovi and Isobel Richards serve as executive producers.

Enola Holmes 3 release date

Enola Holmes' third season will be out on Netflix on July 1, 2026. In January 2026, Netflix has official announced the show during this year's slate.

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