Enola Holmes 2 Twitter Review and Reactions: Millie Bobby Brown's Netflix film is a bigger HIT than 1st part

Enola Holmes 2 Twitter Review and Reactions: Mille Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill return for the sequel to their hit Netflix film Enola Holmes. The female-centric Sherlock Holmes movie, featuring Bobby Brown in the titular role, has started to stream from November 4. Early reviews of the film have been shared online and the viewers are unanimous in their praise for the detective mystery thriller, which also has ample humour. If you are planning to watch the latest Netflix release, check out how those who have already seen it are reacting.

The story of Enola Holmes 2

The official logline of Enola Holmes 2 reads, "Fresh off the triumph of solving her first case, Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) follows in the footsteps of her famous brother, Sherlock (Henry Cavill), and opens her own agency — only to find that life as a female detective-for-hire isn’t as easy as it seems. Resigned to accepting the cold realities of adulthood, she is about to close shop when a penniless matchstick girl offers Enola her first official job: to find her missing sister. But this case proves to be far more puzzling than expected, as Enola is thrown into a dangerous new world — from London’s sinister factories and colorful music halls, to the highest echelons of society and 221B Baker Street itself. As the sparks of a deadly conspiracy ignite, Enola must call upon the help of friends — and Sherlock himself — to unravel her mystery. "

Fans say Enola Holmes 2 is bigger hit than first part

Since the trailer was revealed, fans have been eagerly waiting for the sequel of Enola Holmes to release. Viewers have been impressed by it. The storyline, humour and performances of the lead cast have been dubbed spectacular. Excited fans also shared some snippets from the movie online and stills from the film as well that revealed some interesting details and spoliers. It is clear from the first reactions that Enola Holmes 2 has got everything going on in its favour and will emerge as one of the most liked films of the year.

