Earth Day 2022: Celebrate Earth and all its wonders with films and documentaries

From majestic beasts who survive in -34℃ in the Arctic to sea mammals who have extraordinary communication skills, our Earth is an extraordinary planet that nurtures spell-binding species across its myriad landscapes. This Earth Day, as we celebrate the gift of life bestowed on us by our wonderful planet, here's another fascinating documentary, Polar Bear. Watch this new film narrated by two-time Academy Award nominee Catherine Keener along with others to venture into some of Earth’s unique environments from the comfort of our homes with these nature-based titles.

Polar Bear

Narrated by two-time Academy Award® nominee Catherine Keener, Disneynature’s Polar Bear tells the story of a new mother whose memories of her own youth prepare her to navigate motherhood in the increasingly challenging world that polar bears face today. Helmed by Alastair Fothergill and Jeff Wilson, the duo also directed Disneynature’s Penguins.

Welcome to Earth

A Disney+ Hotstar special series by National Geographic, Welcome to Earth, follows Academy Award winner, Will Smith, as he embarks on an extraordinary, once-in-a-lifetime adventure around the globe to explore Earth’s greatest wonders and delve into its deeply hidden secrets. This six-part limited series has been produced by the Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Darren Aronofsky.

Dolphin Reef

Directed by Keith Scholey and narrated by Oscar®- and Golden Globe®-winning actress Natalie Portman, Disneynature’s Dolphin Reef is an intriguing story of Echo, a young Pacific bottlenose dolphin who is way more interested in exploring the coral reef and its inhabitants, rather than learning how to survive inside it.

Ocean’s Weirdest

A Nat Geo Original series, Ocean’s Weirdest is an intriguing documentary that deep dives into the strangest, weirdest and freakiest behaviours of amazing marine mammals. It shows how animals contort themselves into weird, wacky shapes, evolve into unbelievable adaptations and perform mind-blowing feats of endurance.

Penguins: Life on The Edge

Directed by Alastair Fothergill and Jeff Wilson, the Disneynature documentary film revolves around the brutal Antarctic environment and its most well-known resident, penguins. It is a coming-of-age story about an Adélie penguin named Steve and his adventures. Narrated by American actor Blair Underwood, the film saw its cinematographers' brave frigid temperatures, hurricane-strength winds, and the overwhelming aroma of one million penguins.

One Strange Rock

A National Geographic docu-series on the extraordinary story of Earth and what makes it special. It highlights all the factors that uniquely make our planet brimming with life in a largely unknown but harsh cosmic arena. Created by an award-winning team of filmmaker Darren Aronofsky and producer Jane Root, this series explores the fragility and wonder of planet Earth.

Hostile Planet: Ultimate Survivors

A documentary film directed by Guillermo Navarro and narrated by Bear Grylls, the film shows how in a rapidly changing world, animals that have adapted to survive in the most hostile places on Earth must now adapt to a new reality in the blink of an evolutionary eye. Facing everything from intrinsically hostile habitats and brutally punishing weather to the unrelenting threat of predators and intense competition for resources, their challenge is simple: adapt or die.

Secrets of the Whales

From Academy Award®-winning filmmaker and conservationist James Cameron, the docu-series has been narrated by award-winning actress and conservationist Sigourney Weaver and scored by French composer Raphaelle Thibaut. It plunges viewers deep within the epicentre of whale culture to experience the extraordinary communication skills and intricate social structures of five different whale species: orcas, humpbacks, belugas, narwhals and sperm whales.

America’s National Parks

Spanning seven national parks from Yosemite to Yellowstone to the Great Smoky Mountains, this docu-series takes the viewer on a unique experience of North America's natural wonders with its iconic wildlife

Mission Critical

Award-winning National Geographic photographers, Brian Skerry, Steve Winter and Tim Laman go on assignments to show us what we need to know to save iconic species from extinction, protect ourselves, and make way for a better, more sustainable planet in this docu-series. They travel to numerous ecosystems like Cape Cod, tropics to Borneo and the heart of Mumbai, where they get only one shot at telling us their stories and makinge a difference.

These titles can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.