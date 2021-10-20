Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/EMRAAN HASHMI Dybbuk trailer: Emraan Hashmi, Nikita Dutta starrer is bound to give you spine chilling experience

Just as promised, Emraan Hashmi treated his fans and followers with an exciting trailer of his upcoming film 'Dybbuk: The Curse is Real'on Wednesday (October 20). Packed with elements of suspense, horror, and thrill the Amazon Prime Video original also features actress Nikita Dutta in the lead role. Fans have been on their toes ever since the makers had released the teaser of the movie, and the trailer of the upcoming blood-curdling flick has just piqued their curiosity.

Jointly produced by T-series and Panorama Studios, the upcoming Amazon Original Movie Dybbuk is directed by Jay K. and is the official remake of blockbuster Malayalam film 'Ezra'.

With Emraan Hashmi coming back to his favourite genre, he will be seen headlining the film along with Nikita Dutta and Manav Kaul in key roles. Set against the picturesque backdrop of Mauritius, the spooky trailer reveals that the film will chronicle the horrifying incidents that take place on the cursed island.

The trailer gives a glimpse into the life of a couple (Emraan and Nikita) who gets entangled in this quandary when the wife (Nikita) brings home an antique Jewish Box, that turns out to be a Dybbuk box! What follows next is a series of terrifying events that will keep the audience at the edge of their seats. The nail-biting trailer promises powerful performances by all the actors, enthralling dialogues, horror visuals, and an engaging story.

From powerful background music that complements the pace of the trailer to some intense performances, the trailer features it all, making it safe to say that fans are in for a visual treat. The movie will also mark Emraan's first digital feature film.

Sharing his excitement on the same, the 'Chehre' actor shared, "The film is well-crafted and has quite a few jump-scares with a great storyline. We are bringing this film to our audiences at a time when the scarefest will be in full swing owing to Halloween, and I can't wait for audiences to enjoy Dybbuk and make it a part of their watchlist for the season."

Director of the film Jay K further shared that with 'Dybbuk: The Curse is Real', the audiences will witness a pure-play horror film. "I can assure you that this film will stay with the audience for a long time. The film's storyline is gripping and explores a subject that hasn't been exposed as much. At the heart of the film is the Jewish mythology and culture, the film is designed keeping in mind the authenticity of the culture and the genre," Jay added.

'Dybbuk: The Curse is Real' is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-Series in collaboration with Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak of Panorama Studios. Director and writer is Jay K who has also helmed the original movie 'Ezra'.

Also read: Sooryavanshi Teaser Out: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh set mood for vibrant Diwali | VIDEO

Apart from Emraan and Nikita, the horror movie also features Imaaduddin Shah, Denzil Smith, Anil George, Bijay Anand, Gaurav Sharma, and Yuri Suri in key roles. The movie will be released on Amazon Prime Video on October 29, across 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Also read: Shehnaaz Gill-Sidharth Shukla's last romantic song 'Habit' out, emotional fans say #Sidnaazforever

-with ANI inputs