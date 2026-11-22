Ajay Devgn's Drishyam: The Conclusion is all set to make its digital debut after enjoying a successful run at the box office. The mystery thriller, which arrived in theatres on October 2, 2026, will start streaming on an OTT platform this week. Viewers who missed the film on the big screen will now get the chance to watch the final chapter of the popular crime thriller franchise online.

When and where to watch Drishyam: The Conclusion?

Drishyam: The Conclusion will premiere on Netflix on November 27, 2026. The film's listing has appeared in the streaming platform's upcoming titles section. However, an official OTT release date poster from the streaming platform is awaited. Take a look below:

(Image Source : NETFLIX SCREENGRAB )Screengrab showing Drishyam: The Conclusion OTT release details.

Drishyam: The Conclusion box office collection

As per trade tracker Sacnilk, Drishyam: The Conclusion, also called Drishyam 3, has grossed Rs 589.33 crore worldwide. Its net collection in India stands at Rs 381.01 crore, while its overseas collection has reached Rs 133.20 crore.

What is the plot of Drishyam: The Conclusion?

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film brings back Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar, a cable operator who goes to great lengths to protect his family after his daughter gets involved in a crime. The story follows Vijay as he tries to stay ahead of the investigating authorities while keeping his family's secrets hidden.

The latest instalment takes the story forward from the previous films, with new developments threatening to expose Vijay's carefully guarded past. This time, the makers introduced new cast members, including Jaideep Ahlawat as SP Crime Branch Singh Tomar and Prakash Raj as Indrajith Shetty, who is a public prosecutor.

Drishyam: The Conclusion: Know about the cast

Apart from Ajay Devgn, the film features Tabu as Meera Deshmukh, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor and Kamlesh Sawant in key roles. Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj are among the new additions to the franchise. Ahlawat plays crime branch officer Rajveer Singh Tomar, while Prakash Raj also has an important role in the film.

It is produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Ajit Andhare, and Alok Jain under Panorama Studios and Star Studio18.

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Drishyam The Conclusion trailer out; when did Ajay Devgn's journey as Vijay begin? A look at the timeline