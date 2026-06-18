Drishyam 3 on OTT: Is Mohanlal's film also streaming in Telugu amid legal row? What we know

New Delhi:

Mohanlal's much-awaited Malayalam film Drishyam 3 has begun streaming on OTT. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the film initially hit big screens on May 21, 2026, and received a positive response from both audience and critics.

The film premiered on Prime Video on June 18 in multiple languages; however, the Telugu-dubbed version of the film has run into legal trouble after a Madras High Court stay linked to the film's Telugu rights.

Read further to know what has happened and whether Telugu viewers can currently stream the film online.

Has Drishyam 3 started streaming in Telugu on OTT?

No, Mohanlal’s film Drishyam 3 is not available to stream in Telugu on Prime Video. Viewers can watch the film in Kannada, Malayalam (with Malayalam audio description), and Tamil, along with English subtitles.

(Image Source : SCREENGRAB TAKEN FROM PRIME VIDEO )Screengrab showing OTT release details of Drishyam 3.

Why did the Madras High Court halt the streaming of the Telugu-dubbed version of Drishyam 3?

As per a report by LiveLaw, the Madras High Court on Wednesday restrained the makers of Drishyam 3 from releasing its Telugu-dubbed version on OTT platforms.

Justice K Kumaresh Babu passed the interim order after a petition was filed by Rajkumar Theatre Pvt Ltd, the film's production company. The company has approached the Madras High Court seeking to restrain the producers, directors and others claiming through them from infringing the company's exclusive copyrights of the film.

The court also observed that private notices had been issued, but none of the respondents appeared before it. Since the film was scheduled for its OTT release on June 18, the court granted an interim injunction.

More about Mohanlal's Drishyam 3

The film marks the third instalment in the hit Malayalam thriller Drishyam franchise. It features Mohanlal as Georgekutty, Meena as Rani, Ansiba Hassan as Anju, and Esther Anil as Anumol in key roles.

Also Read: OTT releases this week [June 18-21]: Drishyam 3, Athiradi, The Agency Season 2 and more