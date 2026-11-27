Ajay Devgn's much-awaited thriller Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has finally made its way to OTT. After an impressive theatrical run, the third instalment of the popular crime thriller franchise is now available to stream on Netflix from November 27, 2026. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film brings back several familiar faces, including Tabu, Shriya Saran and Ishita Dutta, while Jaideep Ahlawat joins the franchise in a significant role.

The film arrived in cinemas on October 2, 2026, and generated considerable interest among fans of the franchise. Its digital premiere comes nearly eight weeks after its theatrical release, giving viewers who missed it on the big screen an opportunity to watch Vijay Salgaonkar's latest battle from home.

Where to watch Drishyam 3 on OTT?

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion is streaming on Netflix from November 27. Viewers with an active Netflix subscription can watch the film on the platform.

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the thriller continues the story of Vijay Salgaonkar, played by Ajay Devgn. The film also features Tabu as Meera Deshmukh, Shriya Saran as Nandini, Ishita Dutta as Anju and Jaideep Ahlawat as SP Rajveer Singh Tomar.

Drishyam 3 lifetime box office collection

Drishyam 3 enjoyed a strong run at the domestic and international box office. According to Sacnilk's box office tracking data, the film collected an estimated Rs 381.24 crore net in India, taking its India gross collection to Rs 456.37 crore.

Its overseas collection stood at Rs 133.20 crore, taking the worldwide gross total to Rs 589.57 crore. The film opened strongly, collecting Rs 62 crore net in India on its first day. Its opening weekend also contributed significantly to its overall theatrical performance, with the first three days bringing in Rs 176.50 crore net.

The film's first-week India net collection stood at Rs 245.50 crore. It continued its theatrical run for eight weeks, eventually crossing the Rs 589 crore mark worldwide.

For the unversed, apart from Ajay Devgn and Jaideep Ahlawat, the film features Tabu as Meera Deshmukh, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor and Kamlesh Sawant in key roles. The final film from the franchise is directed and written by Abhishek Pathak.

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