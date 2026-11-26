JioHotstar has released the trailer of Dr. Hassan, a medical drama starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Dia Mirza. The series will premiere on December 11 and follows a doctor who can solve some of the most complicated medical cases, even when others fail to find an answer.

Directed by Rohan Sippy, Dr. Hassan is the Indian adaptation of the popular medical drama House. The original series, created by David Shore and starring Hugh Laurie, aired on FOX for eight seasons between 2004 and 2012. It received several honours, including five Primetime Emmy Awards and two Golden Globe Awards.

Dr. Hassan trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays an unconventional doctor

The trailer introduces viewers to a hospital where every patient brings a new medical mystery. As the doctors take on complex cases, Hassan relies on his unusual methods and sharp instincts to find answers. The series combines medical investigations with humour and explores the personal equations among the hospital staff.

The show also looks at the challenges that come with medical brilliance. While Hassan's diagnostic abilities make him indispensable, his behaviour often puts him at odds with those around him. The story moves beyond the usual hospital drama to focus on the people behind the medical cases.

What is the story of Dr Hassan?

Set at Janki Das Ruia Hospital, the show centres on Dr. Hassan, played by Nawazuddin. He is known for his exceptional diagnostic skills and ability to spot details that others often miss. However, his brilliance comes with an unconventional personality. Hassan has little patience for routine ways of working and often struggles with everyday relationships, making him a difficult colleague despite being an important part of the hospital.

Dia Mirza plays Dr. Palak Jain, the hospital's Chief Medical Officer. She is also Hassan's former medical college classmate and understands both his strengths and his difficult nature. The hospital team also includes Dr. Vivek, Hassan's closest friend, along with a group of specialised doctors played by Smaran Sahu, Rehmat Rattan and Jason Tham.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Dia Mirza talk about Dr Hassan

Speaking about his character, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said, "What makes Dr. Hassan interesting is that he is not trying to be likeable. He is completely consumed by the cases he takes on, and everything else almost seems secondary to him. As an actor, I find such contradictions very interesting to explore. You have to understand what makes a person think and behave the way he does, rather than simply play his eccentricities. I also enjoyed the little moments of humour that emerge from his interactions with people, often without him even intending to be funny. Hassan is quite a character, and discovering his many layers was a wonderful experience."

Dia Mirza said, "What I found particularly interesting about Dr. Hassan is that while the medical cases are at the heart of the show, the relationships around him are just as compelling. Palak is someone who knows Hassan well, understands his brilliance and is also acutely aware of how challenging he can be. There is a certain familiarity and history in their equation that makes their interactions very interesting. I loved that the show doesn't just look at medicine through the lens of diagnoses and treatments, but also explores the people, personalities and emotions that come with it. It's a very different world to step into."

Talking about adapting the show for Indian audiences, director Rohan Sippy said, "Adapting an internationally loved format like House for Indian audiences was an exciting creative opportunity as well as a responsibility. What makes this story so compelling is its central character, a brilliant doctor whose ability to solve the most complex medical cases is matched by a personality that is equally complex and unconventional. We wanted to retain the intrigue and distinctive character dynamics that make the original so engaging, while bringing our own sensibility to the storytelling and its world. Nawazuddin was an inspired choice for Dr. Hassan because of the depth and unpredictability he brings to the character, and Dia's character brings a wonderful counterpoint of poise and dignity. I'm excited for audiences to experience this very refreshing take on a medical series."

Dr Hassan: Release date and cast

The series has been adapted and scripted by Vinay Chhawal and Ketan Pedgaonkar, with dialogues written by Virat Basoya. Deepak Dhar, Rishi Negi, Rajesh Chadha, Mrinalini Jain and Shyam Rathi have produced the show under Banijay Asia, with Vibhas Singh Gautam serving as executive producer.

Dr. Hassan is licensed by NBCUniversal Formats and produced by Banijay Asia for JioHotstar. The series will stream exclusively on the platform from December 11.

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