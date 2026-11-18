Bollywood actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Dia Mirza are set to share screen space for the first time in Rohan Sippy's medical drama, titled Dr Hassan. The series, an Indian adaptation of the popular medical drama House, features Nawazuddin as an unconventional doctor with exceptional diagnostic skills. Dr Hassan will premiere on JioHotstar on December 11.

The 47-second teaser gives a glimpse of Dr Hassan, a brilliant medical professional who can solve some of the most complicated medical cases. However, his intelligence comes with an unusual personality, making him as difficult to deal with as he is good at his job. His unconventional approach to medicine and quirky behaviour appear to be at the centre of the series.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays an unconventional doctor in Dr Hassan

In the series, Nawazuddin plays Dr Hassan, a medical genius known for his ability to solve cases that leave others searching for answers. While his diagnostic instincts make him an important part of the medical team, his eccentric nature sets him apart from the usual doctors.

The show promises a mix of medical mysteries, humour and interpersonal drama. Sharing the teaser, JioHotstar wrote, "Miliye medical duniya ke sabse no-filter character se - Dr Hassan. Brilliant hain par brutal hain Hotstar Specials: Dr Hassan, streaming from 11th December, only on JioHotstar." Watch the teaser below:

Dr Hassan: Release date and cast

Dr Hassan will premiere on December 11, exclusively on JioHotstar. Apart from Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Dia Mirza, the series features Faisal Rashid, Rehmat Rattan, Jayson Thaam and Smaran Sanu in key roles.

More about Dr Hassan

Directed by Rohan Sippy, Dr Hassan has been adapted and scripted by Vinay Chhawal and Ketan Pedgaonkar, with dialogues by Virat Basoya. The series is commissioned by JioHotstar and produced by Banijay Asia. It brings the format of the internationally popular medical drama House to Indian audiences with a local setting and characters.

The original series, created by David Shore, starred Hollywood actor Hugh Laurie in the lead role as Dr Gregory House. It aired on FOX for eight seasons, from 2004 to 2012, and received several awards, including five Primetime Emmy Awards and two Golden Globe Awards.

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