Doctor Strange 2 release on Hotstar: Marvel fans can't keep calm as they wait for its OTT premiere

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/MARVELFANS Doctor Strange 2

After ruling Indian cinemas, Marvel Studios' 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from June 22 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and English. Directed by Sam Raimi, the film’s cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Xochitl Gomez. In Doctor Strange 2, the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before.

Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary. As Marvel fans await Doctor Strange's OTT release, they flooded the social media with posts like, "a few hours to go." and "can't wait, it's Doctor Strange day." ALSO READ: Doctor Strange 2 on Disney+ Hotstar: Who can watch, how to download Marvel film online in HD & more

About Doctor Strange 2

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' is a superhero film based on Marvel Comics featuring the character Doctor Strange. It is the sequel to 'Doctor Strange' (2016) and the 28th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Helmed by Sam Raimi, the screenplay was written by Michael Waldron.

The film was successful at the Indian box office. 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' became the fourth biggest opening weekend for a Hollywood film in India as it has collected a whopping Rs 27.5 crore at the box office in the country. 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' is a little behind last year's 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'. Overall, the opening is the fourth best among Hollywood films such as Marvel's 'Avengers: Endgame', 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and 'Avengers: Infinity War'.

Doctor Strange 2 quickly became the year’s highest-earning film, grossing $911 million worldwide.