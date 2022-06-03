Doctor Strange 2 on Disney+ Hotstar: Who can watch, how to download Marvel film online in HD & more

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DISNEYPLUSHOTSTAR Doctor Strange 2

Doctor Strange 2 on Disney+ Hotstar: Marvel Studios’ “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” will begin streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from June 22 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and English. In Doctor Strange 2, the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

As the announcement was made, a new online spot was released which has a special “fan thank you” from Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong and Xochitl Gomez. Watch the video here:

How to watch Doctor Strange 2 online and download Marvel movie online in HD

Once the film is released on Disney+ Hotstar, you watch it online by buying a paid subscription to the OTT service. You can also download it on the app watch and watch the marvel film as per your convenience.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness cast

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg, and Rachel McAdams.

About Doctor Strange 2

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' is a superhero film based on Marvel Comics featuring the character Doctor Strange. It is the sequel to 'Doctor Strange' (2016) and the 28th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The film is directed by Sam Raimi, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll, Scott Derrickson and Jamie Christopher serve as executive producers. The screenplay was written by Michael Waldron. “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” released in U.S. theaters on May 6, 2022.

The film was successful at the Indian box office. 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' became the fourth biggest opening weekend for a Hollywood film in India as it has collected a whopping Rs 27.5 crore at the box office in the country. 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' is a little behind last year's 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'. Overall, the opening is the fourth best among Hollywood films such as Marvel's 'Avengers: Endgame', 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and 'Avengers: Infinity War'.