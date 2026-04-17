Do Deewane Seher Mein hits OTT: What was Mrunal Thakur-Siddhant Chaturvedi film's lifetime collection?

New Delhi:

Romantic-drama Do Deewane Seher Mein, featuring Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi, was released in February 2026. Now after almost two months, the film has released on OTT giant Netflix. The film failed to make a mark at the box office but was able to impress a section of social media users. After its OTT release as well, the film is getting positive reviews. But do you know how much the film earned at the box office.

Do Deewane Seher Mein budget and lifetime collection

Do Deewane Seher Mein was reportedly made with a budget of Rs 25-50 crore. But it was not able to earn even the half of its production cost. Its India Gross was Rs 9.27 crore and its India Net collection was Rs 7.98 crore.

Do Deewane Seher Mein plot

In the heart of Mumbai, Do Deewane Seher Mein narrates the story of a love between two millennials, Roshni and Shashank, who are both intelligent, clever, and fighting their own battles with insecurity. When everyone around you is focused on projecting an image and putting up appearances, Roshni and Shashank find it difficult to cope, especially when they are both socially inept and have secrets that they are trying to hide from the world. The harder they try, the farther away from themselves they get until one day, they end up falling for each other.

Basically, Do Deewane Seher Mein is a trip between two broken people who gradually come to terms with loving themselves, complete with all the flaws. This story takes place on an impressive visual backdrop, ranging from the chaotic energy of Mumbai to its quaint areas of nostalgia, then finally, to the snowy peaks of the mountains in Kumaon, Uttarakhand. The film tries to tell that there is someone out there who will love everything about you, no matter how hard it might be for you to love those parts about yourself.

Do Deewane Seher Mein is now streaming on Netflix.

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