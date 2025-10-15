Diwali 2025 OTT releases: What to watch with family this festive weekend Diwali is all about light, love and a bit of lazy binge-watching. If you’re planning a quiet night after the diyas, here’s your Diwali 2025 OTT playlist — new releases on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and Zee5. Grab a blanket, some mithai and press play.

We know Diwali is all about lights, festivals and spending your day with loved ones and family; but don't you want to end your day with a new OTT show, while curling yourself in your blanket and a warm cup of cocoa?

If you are looking for something new, here's a list of OTT releases on Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video and Hotstar, that you can watch on the Diwali weekend.

New OTT releases on Netflix this Diwali 2025

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2

The second season, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, stars Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride in the lead roles, with Clemence Poesy, Louis Puech Scigeliuzzi, and Laïka Blanc-Francard returning to the cast. Created by David Zabel, the series is set in post-apocalyptic France, Daryl Dixon follows Norman Reedus as he fights to protect a young boy and a mysterious nun from both the relentless undead and a ruthless paramilitary force. It releases on October 21.

Who Killed the Montreal Expos?

The Netflix documentary Who Killed the Montreal Expos? is directed by Jean-François Poisson and produced by Attraction, a Montreal-based media company. It features a cast of former players, managers, and executives involved with the team. The documentary deals with the collapse of Canada’s first Major League Baseball franchise, the Montreal Expos. According to the makers, they aim to highlight the key figures behind its downfall. The documentary premieres October 21.

The Diplomat Season 3

This popular web series, based on the world of political intrigue and diplomacy, returns. Emmy-nominee Keri Russell is back as U.S. Ambassador Kate Wyler in Netflix’s political thriller, created and show-run by Debora Cahn. It tells the story of an American diplomat who is posted to Britain and becomes embroiled in international crises. The third season of this popular series will stream on Netflix on October 16, 2025.

Prime Video October releases for Diwali weekend

Our Fault (Culpa Nuestra)

Nick and Noah’s relationship reaches an exciting high, only to be tested by events that will reveal whether they’re truly meant to be together or if it’s time to go their separate ways. Can they overcome their past despite strong feelings, or are love and forgiveness not enough? It releases on October 16.

Gen V Season 2 - Episode 7

From the world of The Boys comes Gen V, which explores the first generation of superheroes to know that their super powers are from Compound V. These heroes put their physical and moral boundaries to the test competing for the school's top ranking. The new episode streams on October 18.

Blackcaps Vs England 1st T2OI

The Black Caps and England face off in a thrilling first T20I, promising high-octane cricket action across New Zealand’s iconic venues. For those who breathe sports, this one streams on October 18.

JioHotstar new films to stream this Diwali

Final Destination Bloodlines

The latest installment in the Final Destination series, Bloodlines, turned out to be an unexpected hit at the box office this year. Many fans and critics are calling it the best film in the franchise, with a stellar 92% score on Rotten Tomatoes and a worldwide gross of $315 million. Horror enthusiasts can catch the supernatural thriller when it premieres on JioHotstar on October 16.

Zee5 festive premieres in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada

Bhagwat Chapter One - Raakshas (Hindi)

The Hindi crime thriller Bhagwat Chapter One - Raakshas featuring Arshad Warsi and Panchayat fame actor Jitendra Kumar is all set to hit the digital screens of Zee 5 on Friday, October 17, 2025. Directed by Akshay Shere, the film follows the story of an inspector named Akshay Shere who investigates the case of missing girls.

Aabhyanthara Kuttavaali (Malayalam)

Aabhyanthara Kuttavaali starring Asif Ali, Sreeja Das, Shreya Rukmini, Sidharth Bharathan and others will be released on October 17, 2025, on OTT. Those who love watching Malayalam dramas can stream this film on the Zee 5 platform. For the unversed, the movie was released in theatres on June 6, 2025. It is written and directed by Sethubath Pathmakumar.

Elumale (Kannada)

The Kannada language film Elumale is a romantic thriller which features Raanna, Priyanka Achar, Jagapathi Babu, and Kishore Kumar G in the lead roles. With an IMDb rating of 9.2, the film will be made available to stream on OTT platform Zee 5 on October 17, 2025, ahead of Diwali.

Kishkindhapuri

Koushik Pegallapati's directorial Kishkindhapuri is a Telugu horror film which has an impressive IMDb rating of 8.6. It features Anupama Parameswaran and Sreenivas Bellamkonda in the lead roles. For the unversed, the movie follows the story of a group of guests who visit a vintage radio station for a ghost tour. The plot continues when they accidentally awaken a sleeping spirit.

Madam Sengupta (Bengali)

The Bengali thriller Madam Sengupta, directed by Sayantan Ghosal and starring Rituparna Sengupta, Rahul Bose, and Kaushik Sen, released in theatres on July 4, 2025. It is set to make its digital debut on the Zee5 platform on October 17, 2025.

Happy binging!

