Did you know Vir Hirani and Arshad Warsi go back 24 years, long before Pritam and Pedro?

New Delhi:

Vir Hirani, filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani’s son, made his acting debut as a lead star with Pritam and Pedro, a series that also stars Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani, and Vikrant Massey. Interestingly, the series marks a special reunion between Vir and Arshad, who first shared screen space over two decades ago in the iconic film Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.

Vir Hirani and Arshad Warsi’s reunion in Pritam and Pedro

For those unversed, Vir was the little boy who played Circuit’s son, fondly called “Short Circuit,” in the 2003 blockbuster. If you closely followed the climax scene of Sanjay Dutt’s film, Vir dressed as his reel-father Arshad Warsi’s Circuit, nestled on his lap, making a quirky expression for the camera. While his appearance was brief, it has remained a memorable part of the film for audiences.

Now, 24 years later, Vir returns to the screen as an actor in his own right, sharing the frame once again with Arshad Warsi in a completely different story. The reunion adds a nostalgic touch to Pritam and Pedro while also highlighting Vir’s journey from a child cameo to a leading performer.

Arshad Warsi shares BTS with his ‘Short Circuit’

Recently, Arshad Warsi delighted fans by sharing a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. alongside a recent picture with Vir from Pritam and Pedro. Captioning the post, he wrote, “Short circuit kaafi tall ho gaya hai @virhirani,” a playful nod to the years gone by.

Vir responded with an emotional message that resonated with fans. “24 years later… full circle. Love you Arshad sir,” he commented, celebrating the special reunion.

Who is Vir Hirani?

Unlike many star kids who choose a direct Bollywood launch, Vir carved his own path through theatre and formal acting training. Although his first on-screen appearance happened by chance as “Short Circuit” in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S, he dedicated years to honing his craft before making his official acting debut.

Before stepping into Pritam and Pedro, Vir earned praise for his stage performance as Suresh in Letters of Suresh, directed by acclaimed theatre filmmaker Feroz Abbas Khan. His theatre background has equipped him with a grounded and disciplined approach to acting, making him one of the most promising new faces to watch.

Apart from Arshad Warsi and Vir Hirani, the series also stars Boman Irani and Vikrant Massey. It is currently streaming on JioHotstar.

With inputs from Jitisha Parihar. She is an intern with India TV.

Also read: Pritam and Pedro Review: Arshad Warsi and Vir Hirani's performances couldn't save this poorly written thriller