Did David and Konkona Sensharma's Shonali end up together in Lust Stories 3? Anirudh Surya reveals | Exclusive

New Delhi:

Actor Anirudh Surya, who played David in Vikramaditya Motwane's segment of Lust Stories 3, has opened up about the film's ambiguous climax with Konkona Sensharma. The ending leaves viewers wondering whether David and Shonali end up together or whether their encounter is simply a fleeting moment. According to Anirudh, the makers have deliberately left the interpretation to the audience.

In an exclusive conversation with India TV, the actor discussed the mystery surrounding David and Shonali's final scene in Lust Stories 3. He also spoke about working with Motwane, finding the right balance for his character and his experience of being part of the popular anthology franchise.

Anirudh Surya on David and the Lust Stories 3 climax

Anirudh Surya's character as David gradually reveals a playful and mischievous side as the story progresses. The actor said he enjoyed portraying that aspect of the character, especially because the audience does not get to see the full picture until the end.

“It has been totally left up to the audience's judgement. I've read somewhere that this could even be a dream sequence or Shonali's hallucination, just like she had with the characters Jin and Min from her Korean Dramas. It could be anything, a momentary fling, a long-term romantic association or even a hallucination. That's the beauty of it,” Anirudh told us, adding, “I liked the fact that David had a naughtiness to him. Though it wasn't fully revealed to the audience till the end, there was an inherent naughtiness to the character with which I had a lot of fun.”

The actor said he had been briefed about David's character arc before the shoot. He knew that David had been taken into confidence about what the women wanted from him in terms of setting up the swing. He was also told about the climax, which helped him understand the character's place in the story. “As I was briefed about the story and character, I knew what was required from me to play David. David was meant to be a bit of a mystery till the end so as to establish the climax of the film," he said.

Anirudh Surya on working with Vikramaditya Motwane

Anirudh also spoke about the creative freedom he received from director Vikramaditya Motwane. Rather than giving him detailed instructions for every scene, the filmmaker allowed him to interpret David in his own way. The actor shared, “He basically told me to do what I was feeling. He allowed me full room to bring our David as I saw fit. If he had a note, he would tell me after the take, and that was pretty much it.”

Before stepping into David's shoes, Anirudh drew from his experience of playing characters in other projects. He had previously portrayed a hotel concierge in an Arabic film, directed by his wife Maitha and produced by ImageNation. He also brought some of the mischievous energy of Harjit, his character in Kanneda, directed by Chandan Arora.

“I was briefed about David's character arc and was told that somewhere in the background, he has been taken into confidence as to what the ladies need from him in terms of setting up the swing. I was also briefed about the climax. I just had to keep a few of these things in mind. I had played a hotel concierge for an Arabic film called El Eid Eiden, which was directed by my wife Maitha and produced by ImageNation. I just had to bring that energy on set for the initial scenes and slowly stir in some naughtiness from my character Harjit, which I played in Kanneda, which was directed by Chandan Arora for JioHotstar.”

Anirudh Surya on the atmosphere on the sets of Lust Stories 3

The Lust Stories franchise is known for exploring intimacy, desire and relationships without shying away from uncomfortable conversations. Anirudh said the atmosphere on set was comfortable while filming his scenes, as his role did not involve much intimacy.

“It was pretty comfortable. My scenes didn't involve any intimacy, so to speak of any discomfort that would come with that was not a part of my scenes," he stated.

The actor also recalled his reaction when he learned that he had been cast in the anthology. For someone still building his career, landing a role in a successful franchise felt like a major achievement. He revealed, “As one would imagine, as a new and upcoming actor, any role cracked feels like one has climbed Everest. It feels like all hard work has paid off and all the blessings one has acquired have resulted in this one role that has been locked by me. It is multiplied by 100 when it is for as succesful a franchise as Lust Stories.”

Anirudh Surya chooses acting over singing

Apart from acting, Anirudh also has a connection with music. However, if he had to choose between pursuing acting and singing full-time, the actor said he would choose acting. He explained that music remains a personal practice that helps him stay calm, rather than something he wants to turn into a commercial pursuit right now.

“I would prefer acting, as I feel more confident as an actor than I do as a singer. Moreover, I practice music every day more as a medicine to keep me calm. If I throw commercial success into the mix with music, I guess I might lose the sacred bond that I have with it. Having said that, I am not blocking myself from a music career. It's just that I'm not actively pursuing it.”

Vikramaditya Motwane's segment of Lust Stories 3 also features Radhika Apte, Vijay Varma and Abhishek Banerjee. It is currently streaming on Netflix.

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