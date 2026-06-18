Dhurandhar: The Revenge - Raw and Undekha to release on Netflix India? Streaming giant drops major hint

New Delhi:

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, which released on March 19, 2026, has sparked attention from Indian fans regarding its OTT release. After completing its theatrical run, the film premiered live digitally on JioHotstar, along with its 'Raw and Undekha' version on June 4.

However, viewers who haven't streamed it on JioHotstar may now get a chance to watch the film on Netflix, as the streaming giant dropped a major hint regarding its release on Wednesday night.

As per the latest post shared by Netflix India, Dhurandhar: The Revenge - Raw and Undekha is expected to hit the OTT platform on June 19, 2026, in multiple languages. Notably, the official OTT release date poster is yet to be released by the streaming giant. However, while searching on the platform, it shows "Coming on Friday." Read on for more details.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge - Raw and Undekha to release on Netflix India?

Sharing a video post featuring a famous dialogue from the film, "Ghar ki yaad nahi aayi tujhe Jassi?", Netflix India wrote in the caption: "19 June, on Netflix in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam." Take a look below:

Take a look below at Netflix India's platform, which is now displaying the OTT details for Dhurandhar: The Revenge – Raw and Undekha.

(Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM NETFLIX INDIA )Screengrab taken from Netflix India showing Dhurandhar: The Revenge 'Raw and Undekha' OTT details.

It is significant to note that the unfiltered version of Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Raw and Undekha) was earlier released on Netflix internationally on May 15, 2026.

Internet reacts to Netflix India's post

Social media users have reacted to the post, with many expressing their excitement over the film’s OTT release. One user wrote, “Haha nice one, lesgoo.” Another added, “NO WAYYYYYYY U R RELEASING ON NETFLIX, I’M SO SO SO HAPYYYYYYY.” One user commented, “Finally.”

Dhurandhar: The Revenge box office collection

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has collected Rs 1,813.32 crore at the worldwide box office. It grossed Rs 1,375.32 crore in India and Rs 438 crore overseas. The film's net India collection stands at Rs 1,149.23 crore across 527,844 shows. Presented by Jio Studios and backed by B62 Studios, the film stars Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Danish Pandor, Gaurav Gera, Rakesh Bedi, and R Madhavan in key roles.

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