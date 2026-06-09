Dhurandhar: The Revenge: Ranveer Singh film turns streaming blockbuster, opens to 50 million viewers online

New Delhi:

Dhurandhar The Revenge has delivered a huge opening on JioHotstar, drawing 50 million viewers in its first weekend on the platform. The digital premiere significantly widened the film's reach, taking it to nearly five times the audience it had during its theatrical opening weekend.

Released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, the film found viewers across different regions of the country. It quickly became one of the platform's most-watched titles, with discussions around the film continuing well beyond its theatrical run.

Dhurandhar earns magnum digital opening

Another interesting takeaway from the premiere was the way audiences watched the film. Around 60 percent of the total watch time came through Connected TV devices, pointing towards a growing preference for watching big-ticket releases on television screens at home rather than on mobile phones.

Commenting on the response, Alok Jain, Head, Hindi and English Entertainment Business (Streaming, TV and Studios), JioStar, said, "The response to Dhurandhar The Revenge has been nothing short of extraordinary. Reaching 50 million viewers within its opening weekend underscores JioHotstar's unparalleled ability to connect blockbuster content with audiences at massive scale. The fact that ~60% of viewing came from Connected TV devices further reinforces how premium entertainment is increasingly becoming a shared, large-screen experience in households across the country. The success of the film, coupled with the RAW & Undekha experience, demonstrates the growing appetite for immersive, event-led entertainment on streaming.”

The platform also added extra content around the premiere instead of simply releasing the film. Subscribers got access to the RAW & Undekha version along with a 30-minute pre-show featuring candid moments from the cast, behind-the-scenes footage and stories from the making of the film, giving fans more than just the movie itself.

Dhurandhar Part 1 crossed 32 million views

The latest numbers also build on the popularity of the franchise's first instalment. Dhurandhar had crossed 32 million video views within three days of its title drop on JioHotstar. The performance of both films highlights the growing scale of digital premieres and the ability of streaming platforms to turn film releases into nationwide events.

The grand digital premiere also attracted strong advertiser interest, with more than 50 brand associations and 13 marquee sponsors coming on board. Dhurandhar The Revenge is now available to stream on JioHotstar in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Also read: How is Dhurandhar: The Revenge performing on Jio Hotstar after its OTT release? Let's find out