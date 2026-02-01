New feat for Dhurandhar: Within 24 hours of OTT release Ranveer Singh's film takes No 1 spot on Netflix India Dhurandhar was released on Netflix on January 30 mid night and by Jan 31, the film had taken the number 1 spot on Netflix India and is still going strong on the OTT giant.

After creating a storm in cinema halls with its theatrical release on 5 December, Dhurandhar, with Ranveer Singh in a no-holds-barred mode, is now creating a new storm with its Netflix launch, dancing its way to FA9LA like Rehman Dakait and launching directly into the No. 1 position on Netflix in India within 24 hours of its streaming launch.

It is significant to note that Dhurandhar was released on Netflix on January 30 mid night and by Jan 31, the film had taken the number 1 spot on Netflix India and is still going strong on the OTT giant. Moreover, Ranveer Singh's film is once again a topic of discussion on social media after it's OTT release.

Aditya Dhar reacts to Dhurandhar's Netflix feat

Commenting on the film’s top position on Netflix, director Aditya Dhar said, 'It’s a dream come true to see Dhurandhar reach the #1 position on Netflix. The film was designed to be enjoyed with passion, whether it’s in cinemas or in the comfort of one’s home. I’m thrilled to see audiences who have watched the film in cinemas and new audiences experiencing it for the first time globally.'

From cinema halls to living rooms that have become front-row seats, audiences are going back to experience the adrenaline rush again, and a whole new set of fans is experiencing the drama, the scale, and the energy that made Dhurandhar a fan favorite, all thanks to the love of the audience from the theatrical release to the explosive Netflix launch.

Dhurandhar box office collection

After minting Rs 25 lakh on day 57, the film earned Rs 4 lakh on Saturday. Ranveer Singh's film has collected Rs 836.5 crore in India and Rs 1302.5 worldwide till January 31, 2026.

The movie directed by Aditya Dhar features Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in pivotal roles.

