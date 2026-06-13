Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar The Revenge dominate JioHotstar's top 5 charts | Deets Inside

New Delhi:

This three-month-old action thriller is now making waves on OTT. In terms of viewership, it has surpassed even popular shows like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Naagin 7. It has reached the number one spot in online streaming.

The film was originally released in theaters and achieved record-breaking box office success. It even came close to breaking the record set by Aamir Khan's Dangal.

A box office blockbuster

The film in question is none other than the Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge. It is the sequel to the spy thriller Dhurandhar (2025), directed by Aditya Dhar. The sequel hit the big screen on March 19, less than four months after the original and grossed over Rs 1,800 crore worldwide. Moreover, it stands as the highest-grossing film at the domestic box office.

Not only have these Dhurandhar movies performed well in terms of the stream, but the first movie was a huge success when it came to box office numbers, earning more than Rs 650 crore throughout the world through theater showings. Dhurandhar: The Revenge proved to be even more successful, with the collections breaking the record as a blockbuster movie, collecting more than Rs 1,700 crore across the globe, out of which around Rs 1,000 crore was collected from India alone. It is regarded as one of the most successful Indian movies in history.

Trending on OTT

After reigning at the box office for nearly three months, Dhurandhar 2 moved from theaters to the OTT platform Jio Hotstar. It has been a massive hit since it began streaming. According to Ormax, the film garnered approximately 13 million views in its very first week. Digitally, it has outperformed shows like Taarak Mehta and Naagin.

(Image Source : JIO HOTSTAR)Ranveer Singh from Dhurandhar franchise

What is the story of Dhurandhar 2?

Dhurandhar 2 is a spy thriller drama directed by Aditya Dhar. The film features Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun in lead roles. The film's story revolves around a mission in which Hamza, alias Jaskirat Singh, travels to Lyari in Pakistan to eliminate terrorists. The film has been backed by Jyoti Deshpande and Jio Studios.

Also Read: The Titan Story to Main Vaapas Aaunga: Medium changes, Naseeruddin Shah's commitment to craft doesn't