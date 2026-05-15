Dhurandhar 2 exploding soon: Jio Hotstar hints at OTT release amid Raw and Undekha surge

New Delhi:

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge, better known as Dhurandhar 2, is currently the talk of the nation. The film that was released on March 19, 2026 has crossed Rs 1,800 crore mark worldwide and now viewers are waiting for the OTT release of the film.

While Indian audiences are still waiting for an official OTT release date, the sequel was released overseas on Netflix. Moreover, the Netflix version also carries uncensored scenes and is being called, Dhurandhar: The Revenge Raw and Undekha.

Jio Hotstar shared official update

Amid all this, Jio Hotstar has also shared an official update on the OTT release of the film. The makers shared a video on social media pages of Jio Hotstar, that read, 'Exploding soon,' with 'Ladies and gentlemen, are you ready for this?' written in the caption.

While the makers have not shared the official release date of the film, it is expected that Dhurandhar 2 can release on the app on May 22.

Jio Hotstar disappoints

Several rumours and reports suggested that the film was to release on Jio Hotstar on May 15. However, no such update or release has been made so far. On the other hand, the sequel got released online, with the uncensored scenes, that furiated X users even more.

In the uncut version, there are some scenes which were edited due to the cuts imposed by the Indian Censor Board. In accordance with regulatory laws, it still becomes quite tough to air the contentious or extremely violent scenes on any streaming platform; this is the very reason why Indians will not be able to witness this film in its entirely 'uncut version'.

Hamza is a spy character played by Ranveer Singh, who plays this role to perfection and whose acting skills have received critical acclaim as the best of all time. This version of the movie explores more about the revenge-driven story of Hamza.

Also Read: Factcheck: Has Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 dropped on OTT? Know here