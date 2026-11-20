Bhuvan Bam's popular comedy series Dhindora is back with its second season, five years after the first instalment. The new season premiered on Netflix on November 20, bringing back several familiar characters from the BB Ki Vines universe. This time, Titu Mama finds himself dealing with an Rs 11 crore loss while trying to mend his relationship with his in-laws. Sanjeeda Sheikh also joins the cast as Kavita Mami.

Dhindora Season 2 X review

The new season has received a positive response from viewers. So far, longtime fans have welcomed the return of Bhuvan's popular characters and praised Bhuvan Bam for his performance. One user wrote, "6 episodes kab khatam ho gaye pata hi nahi chala Dhindora ki poori gang ko dobara dekhna ek alag hi feeling hai! #Dhindora2 (sic)."

Another wrote, "Dhindora2 promises a fresh dose of entertainment, comedy and unforgettable moments. Can't wait! (sic)."

One user added, "Dhindora has its own identity, and that's what makes its return so exciting for longtime fans!"

Another viewer, who had finished watching the series, praised Bhuvan Bam's performance and wrote, "Just finished Dhindora Season 2, multiple characters, one face, zero collective brain cells, and classic comedy from start to finish @Bhuvan_Bam you are insane."

Dhindora Season 2 is now streaming on OTT: Where to watch, number of episodes

Directed by Sneha Shetty Kohli, Dhindora Season 2 consists of eight episodes and is now streaming on Netflix. The episodes are titled Saajan Chala Sasural, Lagg Gaye Beta, Khela Hobe, Bho(Gro)cery Waale, Jiju Please, OK! OK! OK!, Paasa Palat and La-waaris. Each episode has a runtime ranging from 27 to 34 minutes.

Watch the Dhindora 2 trailer below:

What is Dhindora Season 2 about?

The second season picks up from where the first instalment left off. Titu Mama (Bhuvan Bam) is dealing with an Rs 11 crore loss and trying to make peace with his in-laws. However, his attempts to sort out family matters lead to a series of unexpected situations.

Apart from YouTuber-actor Bhuvan Bam, the series features Sanjeeda Sheikh as Kavita Mami, Titu Mama's wife and Kanwaljit Singh in key roles.

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