Dhindora Season 2 trailer out: Bhuvan Bam takes a hilarious dig at Beer Biceps, Titu Mama faces new troubles

Titu Mama is back, and trouble seems to be following him once again. Netflix has released the trailer of Dhindora Season 2, bringing Bhuvan Bam back to the much-loved BB Ki Vines universe. The new season will premiere on November 20.

Dhindora Season 2 trailer out

Bhuvan returns in multiple roles, including Titu Mama, Babloo ji, Janki, Sameer and Bancho. This time, the family also welcomes a new member. Sanjeeda Sheikh joins the cast as Kavita Mami, Titu Mama's wife.

The upcoming season picks up with Titu Mama dealing with a loss of Rs 11 crore. With family relationships also at stake, he decides to mend things with his in-laws. However, his attempt to make peace only leads to more complications. The trailer offers a glimpse of the chaos that follows as Titu Mama sets out on a new adventure. The big question is whether he will find the treasure or end up in even more trouble. Watch the trailer of Dhindora 2 here:

Bhuvan Bam, Sanjeeda Sheikh talk about Dhindora Season 2

Talking about bringing the BB Ki Vines characters to Netflix, Bhuvan Bam said, “When I first created these characters, I wanted them to be outlandish yet familiar, and that remains at the heart of BB Ki Vines. Titu Mama has always had a talent for finding himself in situations he absolutely did not sign up for, and this time, he’s trying to make peace with his in-laws, which, as you can imagine, comes with its own set of complications! Partnering with Netflix has allowed us to take the BB Ki Vines universe to a much bigger canvas, where we could push our ideas further while staying true to the soul and humour of Dhindora. Season 2 takes the chaos up a notch, and I can’t wait for audiences to see Titu Mama back in action. After all, when Titu Mama is involved, peace is never really an option!”

Sanjeeda Sheikh also spoke about playing Kavita Mami and sharing screen space with Bhuvan. She said, “What drew me to Kavita was that she can hold her own with Titu Mama. He’s always got an explanation ready, and she’s usually the one person in the room who can see right through it. I had a lot of fun playing that equation with Bhuvan. Audiences have known Titu Mama for years, and I’m excited for them to finally meet the woman who knows him best.”

Sneha Shetty Kohli makes her directorial debut with Dhindora Season 2

The new season is directed by Sneha Shetty Kohli, who makes her directorial debut with the series. Speaking about the experience, she said, "One of the most exciting aspects of directing this season was bringing a fresh scale, energy and vibrancy to an already much-loved world. Making my directorial debut with this project made the experience even more special. From bizarre action sequences to colourful song-and-dance moments, every day brought something exciting. Introducing new characters and exploring their dynamics with familiar favourites was equally rewarding. Above all, capturing Bhuvan’s inimitable humour while retaining the essence of this beloved universe was an absolute joy for me."

The series is written by Bhuvan Bam, Abbas Dalal, Hussain Dalal, Chetan Dange, Gopal Dutt, Shubham Dubey and Anant Dubey. Bhuvan Bam and Rohit Raj have produced the show.

Dhindora Season 2 premieres on November 20 on Netflix.

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